VinFast unveils new lineup with premium, sport models

HÀ NỘI — VinFast just announced the completion of a master plan for its electric motorbike portfolio, structured into three segments – mass-market, premium and sport – alongside the introduction of seven all-new models in the premium and sport categories.

The move is viewed as a strategic step reflecting the automaker’s ambition to lead Việt Nam’s transition to electrified mobility and reshape the domestic electric two-wheeler market.

According to VinFast, its electric motorbike ecosystem has been designed to meet a wide range of consumer needs, from personal commuting and ride-hailing services to high-end users and performance-oriented riders. The clear segmentation is expected to make product selection easier for customers, while creating a foundation for core technology development, enhanced riding experiences and improved safety standards.

In the mass-market segment, VinFast currently offers a broad lineup that has gained traction among consumers, including the Amio, ZGoo, Flazz, Evo, Evo Grand, Feliz, Feliz II, Vero X and Viper. These models are aimed at mainstream users, with a focus on cost efficiency and suitability for both personal use and commercial transport services.

Alongside its existing offerings, VinFast for the first time announced two entirely new electric motorbike lines in the premium and sport segments. The premium range will comprise three models – Rasad, Sadie and Saxil – targeting customers seeking refined design, advanced technology and a more sophisticated riding experience. Rasad adopts a maxi-scooter design with a muscular appearance and is expected to be equipped with a centrally mounted motor delivering a peak output of 7,100W and a top speed of up to 100kph.

Sadie and Saxil feature a more elegant, rounded design, highlighted by diamond-shaped lighting clusters. Both models are expected to use centrally mounted motors with outputs of up to 4,500W and maximum speeds of 80kph, making them suitable for premium urban mobility.

VinFast’s sport lineup will include four models developed in naked-bike, cruiser and supersport styles. The Subab and Surad naked bikes are designed for everyday versatility, while the cruiser-style Sudub targets longer journeys with a relaxed riding posture. The supersport Sulad features aerodynamic fairings to enhance stability at high speeds.

All four sport models are expected to be powered by electric motors delivering up to 50,000W, comparable to a 600cc petrol-powered motorcycle, with maximum speeds reaching 130kph and high-performance battery systems designed for extended range.

Hoàng Hà, chief executive officer of VinFast’s electric motorbike business in Việt Nam, said the revamped portfolio aims to redefine the domestic electric motorbike market by positioning vehicles as expressions of individuality, passion and social responsibility.

VinFast plans to launch commercial versions of its premium electric motorbikes in the fourth quarter of 2026, followed by the introduction of its first sport motorbikes in the second quarter of 2027. — VNS