VinFast unveils new lineup with premium, sport models

January 30, 2026 - 15:01
Hoàng Hà, CEO of VinFast’s electric motorbike business in Vietnam, said the revamped portfolio aims to “redefine” the country’s electric motorbike market by turning the vehicles into expressions of individuality, passion and social responsibility.
The Surad sport electric scooter boasts a bold and dynamic design, suitable for daily commuting with its high handlebars and comfortable seat. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — VinFast just announced the completion of a master plan for its electric motorbike portfolio, structured into three segments – mass-market, premium and sport – alongside the introduction of seven all-new models in the premium and sport categories.

The move is viewed as a strategic step reflecting the automaker’s ambition to lead Việt Nam’s transition to electrified mobility and reshape the domestic electric two-wheeler market.

According to VinFast, its electric motorbike ecosystem has been designed to meet a wide range of consumer needs, from personal commuting and ride-hailing services to high-end users and performance-oriented riders. The clear segmentation is expected to make product selection easier for customers, while creating a foundation for core technology development, enhanced riding experiences and improved safety standards.

In the mass-market segment, VinFast currently offers a broad lineup that has gained traction among consumers, including the Amio, ZGoo, Flazz, Evo, Evo Grand, Feliz, Feliz II, Vero X and Viper. These models are aimed at mainstream users, with a focus on cost efficiency and suitability for both personal use and commercial transport services.

Alongside its existing offerings, VinFast for the first time announced two entirely new electric motorbike lines in the premium and sport segments. The premium range will comprise three models – Rasad, Sadie and Saxil – targeting customers seeking refined design, advanced technology and a more sophisticated riding experience. Rasad adopts a maxi-scooter design with a muscular appearance and is expected to be equipped with a centrally mounted motor delivering a peak output of 7,100W and a top speed of up to 100kph.

Sadie and Saxil feature a more elegant, rounded design, highlighted by diamond-shaped lighting clusters. Both models are expected to use centrally mounted motors with outputs of up to 4,500W and maximum speeds of 80kph, making them suitable for premium urban mobility.

VinFast’s sport lineup will include four models developed in naked-bike, cruiser and supersport styles. The Subab and Surad naked bikes are designed for everyday versatility, while the cruiser-style Sudub targets longer journeys with a relaxed riding posture. The supersport Sulad features aerodynamic fairings to enhance stability at high speeds.

All four sport models are expected to be powered by electric motors delivering up to 50,000W, comparable to a 600cc petrol-powered motorcycle, with maximum speeds reaching 130kph and high-performance battery systems designed for extended range.

Hoàng Hà, chief executive officer of VinFast’s electric motorbike business in Việt Nam, said the revamped portfolio aims to redefine the domestic electric motorbike market by positioning vehicles as expressions of individuality, passion and social responsibility.

VinFast plans to launch commercial versions of its premium electric motorbikes in the fourth quarter of 2026, followed by the introduction of its first sport motorbikes in the second quarter of 2027. — VNS

MoIT unveils mandatory roadmap for E10 biofuel 

As planned, during March and April 2026, the ministry will conduct inspections and assessments of the readiness of key petroleum traders, production and processing enterprises, as well as infrastructure conditions and quality standards.
Việt Nam launches green transition business alliance

Vietnam Green Transition Association (VGA) makes its debut on Wednesday as a new industry body aimed at accelerating business participation in green transition and green economy as Việt Nam moves to translate sustainability commitments into concrete action.
Decree on data exchange to be issued in Q2 2026

A decree regulating the operation of Việt Nam’s data exchange is expected to be issued in the second quarter of 2026, as part of a broader push to strengthen national data governance and accelerate the digital transformation.
Spring Fair 2026 set to scale up trade, culture and consumer confidence

The Spring Fair 2026 is expected to be one of the year’s largest trade and cultural events, combining large-scale commerce with vibrant Tết experiences. With thousands of booths, extensive exhibition space and a strong focus on stimulating domestic consumption, the fair aims to create a dynamic platform linking culture, creativity and commerce at the start of the new year.
Việt Nam emerges as magnet for AI investment

AI is creating tangible value in which banks use AI to monitor transactions in real time to prevent fraud; insurance companies automate claims assessment and settlement; and manufacturing applies predictive maintenance to reduce errors and optimise production lines.

