Home Economy

EVN signs contract for electromechanical equipment supply package for the expanded Trị An hydropower project

January 30, 2026 - 16:24
The implementation period for the package is 26 months, ensuring completion of the project by the fourth quarter of next year.
The overview of the signing ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and the DEC-ENTEC-TTP consortium held a contract signing ceremony for Package TB01-TAMR, which covers the supply of electromechanical equipment for the expanded Trị An hydropower plant project in Đồng Nai Province, in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The consortium comprises of Dongfang Electric International Corporation, Energy Technology Joint Stock Company and Tâm Thành Phát Power Technology Joint Stock Company.

The project has a total investment of VNĐ3.96 trillion (US$152.3 million) and is expected to be fully completed in the fourth quarter of next year. 

Approximately 30 per cent will be equity capital arranged by the investor and about 70 per cent will be commercial loans.

Package TB01-TAMR is the main equipment supply package of the project. 

Its scope of work includes the supply, factory inspection and testing, transportation and delivery of equipment to the construction site, covering synchronised main equipment systems such as hydraulic turbines, generators, excitation systems, governor systems, auxiliary mechanical equipment, plant electrical equipment, main transformers, 220kV switchgear bays and related technical services.

The contractor selection was conducted through open international competitive bidding in an offline format.

Based on fully meeting the requirements for capacity and experience, the DEC-ENTEC-TTP consortium was selected as the winning bidder with a contract value of VNĐ1.1 trillion, including 28.5 million EUR and VNĐ220 billion. 

The implementation period for the package is 26 months, ensuring completion of the project by the fourth quarter of next year. — VNS

Economy

VinFast unveils new lineup with premium, sport models

Hoàng Hà, CEO of VinFast’s electric motorbike business in Vietnam, said the revamped portfolio aims to “redefine” the country’s electric motorbike market by turning the vehicles into expressions of individuality, passion and social responsibility.
Economy

MoIT unveils mandatory roadmap for E10 biofuel 

As planned, during March and April 2026, the ministry will conduct inspections and assessments of the readiness of key petroleum traders, production and processing enterprises, as well as infrastructure conditions and quality standards.
Economy

Việt Nam launches green transition business alliance

Vietnam Green Transition Association (VGA) makes its debut on Wednesday as a new industry body aimed at accelerating business participation in green transition and green economy as Việt Nam moves to translate sustainability commitments into concrete action.
Economy

Decree on data exchange to be issued in Q2 2026

A decree regulating the operation of Việt Nam’s data exchange is expected to be issued in the second quarter of 2026, as part of a broader push to strengthen national data governance and accelerate the digital transformation.
Economy

Spring Fair 2026 set to scale up trade, culture and consumer confidence

The Spring Fair 2026 is expected to be one of the year’s largest trade and cultural events, combining large-scale commerce with vibrant Tết experiences. With thousands of booths, extensive exhibition space and a strong focus on stimulating domestic consumption, the fair aims to create a dynamic platform linking culture, creativity and commerce at the start of the new year.
Economy

Việt Nam emerges as magnet for AI investment

AI is creating tangible value in which banks use AI to monitor transactions in real time to prevent fraud; insurance companies automate claims assessment and settlement; and manufacturing applies predictive maintenance to reduce errors and optimise production lines.

