EVN signs contract for electromechanical equipment supply package for the expanded Trị An hydropower project

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and the DEC-ENTEC-TTP consortium held a contract signing ceremony for Package TB01-TAMR, which covers the supply of electromechanical equipment for the expanded Trị An hydropower plant project in Đồng Nai Province, in Hà Nội on Thursday.

The consortium comprises of Dongfang Electric International Corporation, Energy Technology Joint Stock Company and Tâm Thành Phát Power Technology Joint Stock Company.

The project has a total investment of VNĐ3.96 trillion (US$152.3 million) and is expected to be fully completed in the fourth quarter of next year.

Approximately 30 per cent will be equity capital arranged by the investor and about 70 per cent will be commercial loans.

Package TB01-TAMR is the main equipment supply package of the project.

Its scope of work includes the supply, factory inspection and testing, transportation and delivery of equipment to the construction site, covering synchronised main equipment systems such as hydraulic turbines, generators, excitation systems, governor systems, auxiliary mechanical equipment, plant electrical equipment, main transformers, 220kV switchgear bays and related technical services.

The contractor selection was conducted through open international competitive bidding in an offline format.

Based on fully meeting the requirements for capacity and experience, the DEC-ENTEC-TTP consortium was selected as the winning bidder with a contract value of VNĐ1.1 trillion, including 28.5 million EUR and VNĐ220 billion.

The implementation period for the package is 26 months, ensuring completion of the project by the fourth quarter of next year. — VNS