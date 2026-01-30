Việt Nam-US sixth round of reciprocal tariff negotiation to be held

HÀ NỘI — At a regular press briefing held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) on January 29 in Hà Nội, Deputy Minister Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân announced that Việt Nam and the US have completed five rounds of negotiations on reciprocal tariffs with the six round scheduled for next week.

According to the deputy minister, the Vietnamese negotiating delegation has sent key parameters, substantive contents and lists of import-export goods to the US partners. Việt Nam hopes that the upcoming sixth round of negotiations will yield positive outcomes.

Việt Nam is also encouraging US enterprises to expand their production and business activities in the country, while facilitating greater access for US goods to the Vietnamese market.

Looking ahead to 2026, Việt Nam will remain in negotiations with its partners, while mobilising businesses and manufacturers to participate more deeply in global supply chains to ensure stability and sustainability.

At the same time, Việt Nam will intensify efforts to diversify export markets and make full use of free trade agreements (FTAs), tasks that require more urgent, decisive and effective implementation in the coming period.

Previously, the Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that the fifth in-person round of negotiations on the Việt Nam–US reciprocal tariffs agreement was held from November 12, 2025, in Washington, DC, US. Over three days of talks, the negotiating teams of both countries made significant progress on a wide range of issues, including services, digital trade, agriculture, technical barriers to trade (TBT), and sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures, while narrowing differences on remaining issues.

At the wrap-up meeting of the fifth round, representatives of the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) and the Vietnamese negotiating delegation agreed that the negotiations had produced highly positive results, laying a favourable foundation for the early conclusion of the Việt Nam–US reciprocal tariffs agreement. — VNS