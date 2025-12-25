Masan Consumer officially lists on HOSE, marking next phase of value creation

HCM CITY — Masan Consumer Corporation (HOSE: MCH) on December 25 officially listed its shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE), marking a pivotal milestone in its strategic growth and value creation roadmap.

The listing is expected to unlock new strategic opportunities for both the company and its shareholders.

Being listed on Việt Nam’s main board positions, Masan Consumer will capitalise on structural tailwinds arising from the country’s evolving equity market, while supporting the execution of its medium-term growth strategy.

The HOSE listing enhances the company’s market visibility and liquidity, enabling broader participation from global institutional investors and domestic retail investors.

The improved liquidity is expected to attract long-term investors who value both dividend yield and fundamental growth, while also supporting a more efficient valuation for MCH shares, potentially benefiting Masan Group (HOSE: MSN) share price as the parent company. In addition, the listing expands Masan Consumer’s financing options to support future domestic and international expansion.

Việt Nam’s anticipated upgrade to FTSE Emerging Markets status in September 2026 is expected to attract significant foreign capital inflows into local equities. With its HOSE listing, Masan Consumer is well positioned to benefit from this structural shift, offering investors exposure to a FMCG leader across multiple categories. With power brands spanning 12 sizeable and growing categories, the company stands to benefit from rising middle-class consumption, premiumisation, and increasing popularity in Việt Nam’s culinary cuisine globally.

“Masan Consumer’s listing marks the end of the first chapter and the beginning of a new value creation chapter. The key to unlocking the next phase of growth will be rooted in our Digital 4P strategy to consolidate our market position domestically and bring Vietnamese cuisine to every corner of the world. MCH marks the launch of a new Masan brand that aims to deliver ‘High Growth, High Dividend’. We look forward to creating enduring value for our long-term investors as we continue our mission to uplift the material and spiritual lives of eight billion consumers,” Danny Le, CEO of Masan Group and Chairman of Masan Consumer, said.

Also on December 25, Masan Consumer announced that its Board of Directors has approved plans to distribute treasury shares to existing shareholders and to issue additional shares to increase charter capital from owners’ equity.

Under the plan, the company will distribute more than 10.88 million treasury shares at a ratio of 10,000:103, meaning that every 10,000 shares held will entitle shareholders to receive 103 treasury shares. At the same time, Masan Consumer plans to issue more than 226.87 million bonus shares at a ratio of 10,000:2,147.

Previously, on December 24, Masan Consumer’s Board of Directors approved the second interim dividend for 2025 at a rate of 25 per cent in cash, equivalent to VNĐ2,500 per share. The first interim dividend for 2025 was paid in mid-July at the same rate.

Maintaining a high cash dividend policy reflects the company’s sound financial position and strong cash generation capability, reinforcing MCH’s appeal.

Masan Consumer is Việt Nam’s leading FMCG company, with a diversified portfolio spanning seasonings, convenience foods, bottled beverages, and home and personal care products. Since its establishment, the company has built a strong portfolio of power brands such as CHIN-SU, Omachi, Kokomi, Nam Ngư and Wake-Up 247, alongside emerging brands including Tam Thái Tử, Vinacafé, Vivant, Chanté and Homey.

Driven by a consumer-centric strategy, Masan Consumer has continuously strengthened its product portfolio and nationwide distribution network, reinforcing its leading position in Việt Nam’s branded FMCG market. Looking ahead, the company is pursuing a “Go Global” strategy to scale iconic Vietnamese brands internationally. — VNS