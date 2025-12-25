Aviation industry eyes strong 2026 growth on reforms, infrastructure push

HÀ NỘI — With robust growth in 2025, Việt Nam’s aviation market is poised for further expansion next year on regulatory reforms and infrastructure expansion.

The aviation industry registered double-digit growth in both the number of passengers and volume of cargo, contributing to economic growth and accelerating tourism.

This was achieved despite a reduction in available aircraft due to the engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney’s recall, coupled with challenges from disruptions caused by natural disasters and global geopolitical tensions.

Statistics of the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV) showed the total passenger traffic reached 83.5 million, up 10.7 per cent year-on-year, while cargo volumes totalled 1.5 million tonnes, up 18.5 per cent.

International air transport emerged as the standout performer with more than 46.6 million foreign arrivals, up 12.6 per cent, in which Vietnamese carriers handled around 41.4 per cent of the total number of international arrivals.

Domestic passenger traffic was estimated at 36.9 million, up 8.4 per cent from 2024.

The robust growth was supported by an extensive international network of 113 routes operated by Vietnamese carriers and 142 routes by 71 foreign airlines from 30 countries and territories, together with 55 domestic routes linking some 20 airports nationwide, the CAAV said.

Another notable development in 2025 was the launch of Sun PhuQuoc Airways, which joins Vietjet Air, Bamboo Airways, Vietravel Airlines, Pacific Airlines and Vietnam Airlines, along with its subsidiary Vasco, to boost competition, expand consumer choice and provide fresh impetus for future expansion of the Vietnamese aviation market.

An additional 17 aircraft were registered in Việt Nam in 2025, bringing the total number of aircraft to 262. The newly added fleet included the Gulfstream G700, marking the first time the aircraft type has been registered in Việt Nam.

The CAAV’s Director Uông Việt Dũng said that the aviation industry set the goal of 95 million passengers and 1.6 million tonnes of cargo in 2026, up 13 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, on robust economic and tourism growth.

Hồ Minh Tân, the CAAV’s Deputy Director, said 2026 was forecast to be a year of multiple growth drivers for the aviation sector.

Specifically, the rollout of the amended Law on Civil Aviation, along with newly issued regulations and more flexible visa policies, would provide a stronger legal framework to support market expansion, according to CAAV.

Besides, major infrastructure projects, including the Long Thành International Airport, which is preparing to enter operation, and accelerated construction at Gia Bình and Phú Quốc airports, would help ease long-standing capacity constraints.

However, there exist risks from geopolitical tensions, global trade uncertainties and volatility in fuel prices, exchange rates and interest rates, which could continue to weigh on airline operations next year, according to Tân.

The aviation industry is committed to ensuring absolute safety in aircraft preparation, maintenance and flight operations, while strengthening safety management and investing in workforce training to meet development needs.

According to Deputy Minister of Construction Lê Anh Tuấn, the aviation industry posted positive results in 2025 despite significant challenges from geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions and heightened security risks.

Tuấn urged the CAAV to consider aviation safety as the top priority while increasing operational efficiency, especially during peak travel periods such as public holidays and the Tết (Lunar New Year) holidays.

Tuấn called for efforts to further streamline regulations, remove overlaps and inconsistencies and accelerate investment in aviation infrastructure.

The CAAV must speed up the document preparations to add Măng Đen, Vân Phong and Ninh Bình airports in the national airport master plan for 2021-30 period with a vision to 2050 while completing planning for 15 airports, including Cam Ranh, Đà Nẵng and Buôn Ma Thuột.

The focus must be on ensuring progress and quality of major infrastructure projects, aviation safety, digital transformation and database development, he said. — VNS

Deputy PM urges tighter aviation securityDeputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà on Thursday chaired a meeting to prepare for the launch of the next-term National Civil Aviation Security Committee and setting out development priorities for 2026.Hà asked for efforts to finalise a proposal on personnel of the new committee and submit it for approval before January 1, 2023.The PM also asked the Ministry of Construction to complete draft decrees on aviation safety and on organisation and operation of the civil aviation accident investigation authority and cooperate with the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) on accident investigation training.The Deputy PM asked the Ministry of Public Security to draw up detailed plans to ensure aviation security, especially during the 14th National Party Congress,Advanced technology should be promoted in cargo, baggage and passenger screening to ensure safety and passenger-friendliness, he urged.Regarding warnings from aircraft manufacturer Airbus for software update, the Deputy PM ordered aviation authorities to review compliance with all technical and safety recommendations. — VNS