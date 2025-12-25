Vietjet commences Boeing 737-8 operations in Thailand

The inaugural flight of Vietjet Thailand’s new Boeing aircraft. — Photo courtesy of Vietjet

BANGKOK — Vietjet Thailand has officially launched commercial operations of its Boeing 737-8 aircraft, marking the year-end festive season and commemorating the anniversary of Vietjet’s inaugural flight on Christmas Eve 2011.

"This milestone represents a significant step in the airline group’s long-term strategy to develop a modern, large-scale and market-based standardised fleet," the airline said in a statement.

The inaugural flight operated by the Boeing 737-8 marks the start of Vietjet Thailand’s plan to deploy up to 50 new-generation aircraft, supporting rising travel demand and the continued expansion of the airline’s network across Thailand and the wider region.

The Boeing 737-8 incorporates advanced aerodynamics and new-generation LEAP-1B engines, offering full compatibility with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The aircraft delivers up to a 15-20 per cent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions and up to 50 per cent lower noise levels compared with previous-generation engines, in compliance with ICAO standards. Its Boeing Sky Interior ensures passengers enjoy a comfortable and engaging journey.

In Việt Nam, Vietjet continues to operate its Airbus fleet. With experience in next-generation aircraft operations and a strong global partner ecosystem, the carrier is expanding its international network through major aviation hubs across the Asia-Pacific, while steadily progressing toward future routes. — VNS