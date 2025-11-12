EU, UNICEF join forces to restore clean water, sanitation for typhoon-affected communities

HÀ NỘI — The European Union, through its Directorate General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), and UNICEF are delivering urgent humanitarian assistance to children and families affected by devastating typhoons in Việt Nam.

Recent typhoons and floods have left an estimated 1.2 million people without safe drinking water and sanitation, which have caused widespread damage to homes, livelihoods, water systems, sanitation facilities, schools and health centres.

With this support from ECHO, UNICEF provide access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services to more than 15,000 people, including children, women and persons with disabilities, across 10 communes in the northern provinces of Cao Bằng and Thái Nguyên, which were among the hardest hit by recent typhoons and floods.

EU ambassador to Việt Nam Julien Guerrier remarked that this new ECHO-UNICEF partnership "allows us to bring life-saving support to communities deeply affected by this devastating typhoon season across north and central Việt Nam."

“By prioritising water and sanitation, we aim to safeguard the well-being of children, mothers and the most vulnerable during this critical time," he said.

The ECHO-supported emergency response is implemented together with Việt Nam's Ministry of Agriculture and Environment. It aimed at restoring access to clean water and sanitation while promoting sustainable recovery and community resilience.

It includes essential WASH supplies to affected households, schools, and health stations; cash assistance for vulnerable families to repair damaged WASH facilities; promotion of hygiene practices and training of local authorities and communities in climate-resilient WASH practices.

“When disasters strike, children are often the most vulnerable. Thanks to ECHO, we can ensure that affected communities, particularly girls, boys, and women, regain access to clean water and safe sanitation,” said Silvia Danailov, UNICEF Representative in Việt Nam.

The initiative builds on UNICEF’s long-standing partnership with the Government of Việt Nam, which combines emergency relief with resilience building – ensuring that children can access essential services during disasters and better withstand future shocks. — VNS