Việt Nam chase historic World Cup dream

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam are within touching distance of history as they prepare for a decisive clash against the United Arab Emirates in their final Group C match of the AFC U17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, with a first-ever World Cup berth firmly in sight.

South Korea lead the standings with four points. Việt Nam and Yemen sit a point behind, while the UAE, who have one point, are still mathematically in contention.

A win would make the Southeast Asian side a World Cup participant for the first time in history, regardless of the result in the other fixture.

A draw would also push Việt Nam into the quarter-finals if Yemen do not beat the Koreans.

Meanwhile, three points are the only UAE option after letting wins slip through their fingers in both earlier matches.

Teams still have a chance to qualify for the World Cup as the best third-placed team, provided Qatar, hosts of the upcoming tournament, secure one of the top two spots in Group B.

In their training session on May 11, Việt Nam coach Cristiano Roland asked his players to remain focused and avoid the lapses in concentration that cost them an early World Cup ticket last week.

The team led South Korea 1-0 until the 84th minute. However, they failed to hold on in the closing stages, conceding four goals as the Koreans sealed a dramatic victory.

Roland said the final group match was decisive.

No matter how difficult it was, players had to overcome it by delivering their best.

Việt Nam Football Federation President Trần Quốc Tuấn said it was a major lesson for the players that they needed to learn to play until the final whistle.

The lack of concentration and initiative led to a regrettable defeat. However, an opportunity is still available. Việt Nam have one more game to secure a dream World Cup ticket. — VNS