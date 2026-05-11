Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Young players gather in HCM City for ATF U14 – Becamex Group Cup 3, 4

May 11, 2026 - 21:03
The Asian Tennis Federation ATF U14 – Becamex Group Cup 3 and 4 kicked off on May 11 featuring many young strong players at the Bình Dương New City's Community Sports Centre.

Tennis 

ITF Asia U12 bronze medalist Nguyễn Tường Minh will represent Việt Nam at the Asian Tennis Federation ATF U14 – Becamex Group Cup 3. — Photo courtesy of VTF

HCM CITY — The Asian Tennis Federation ATF U14 – Becamex Group Cup 3 and 4 kicked off on May 11 featuring many young strong players at the Bình Dương New City's Community Sports Centre.

These are two of four events for junior players held in HCM City since March.

The third event will be held on May 11-15 while the fourth one will be from May 18-22.

More than 100 athletes from 11 countries and regions such as Indonesia, Japan, India, Republic of Korea, Russia and guests from the US and Finland.

The hosts will send notable players including Lưu Minh Khang, Tô Bình Nhân, Tô Bình Nhiên, Nguyễn Linh Nhi  and Đinh Tiến Dũng will vie for titles in the boys' and girls' singles and doubles events.

Players will collect points from the tournament to improve their Asian ranking and enrich their international experience for their future career.

As hosts, Việt Nam would create competitive environment for local players and promote youth tennis movement.

“At the age 10-14 – a particularly crucial period in the development of skills and competitive thinking – regular participation in international-standard tournaments plays a key role in the holistic development of young athletes," said Lằm Vĩnh Phí, the tournament's director.

"Through practical competition, they will gradually refine their techniques, improve their situational awareness, build mental resilience, and shape a professional playing style." — VNS 

 

sport tennis tournament

see also

More on this story

Sports

LION Championship 31 to feature international clashes

The event in Hà Nội on May 9 will feature nine bouts, including several highly anticipated matchups involving fighters from China and the Philippines as Vietnamese athletes continue testing themselves against international opponents.
Sports

World triathletes to challenge Ironman Việt Nam race

More than 4,700 athletes from over 90 countries and territories will start their paces in the largest multi-sport races in Southeast Asia – the 2026 VNG IRONMAN Việt Nam and 2026 VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Đà Nẵng – on May 10, marking a pair of historic milestones, as Việt Nam hosts its first-ever full-distance IRONMAN triathlon alongside the 10th edition of the IRONMAN 70.3 Đà Nẵng.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom