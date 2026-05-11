Young players gather in HCM City for ATF U14 – Becamex Group Cup 3, 4

Tennis

HCM CITY — The Asian Tennis Federation ATF U14 – Becamex Group Cup 3 and 4 kicked off on May 11 featuring many young strong players at the Bình Dương New City's Community Sports Centre.

These are two of four events for junior players held in HCM City since March.

The third event will be held on May 11-15 while the fourth one will be from May 18-22.

More than 100 athletes from 11 countries and regions such as Indonesia, Japan, India, Republic of Korea, Russia and guests from the US and Finland.

The hosts will send notable players including Lưu Minh Khang, Tô Bình Nhân, Tô Bình Nhiên, Nguyễn Linh Nhi and Đinh Tiến Dũng will vie for titles in the boys' and girls' singles and doubles events.

Players will collect points from the tournament to improve their Asian ranking and enrich their international experience for their future career.

As hosts, Việt Nam would create competitive environment for local players and promote youth tennis movement.

“At the age 10-14 – a particularly crucial period in the development of skills and competitive thinking – regular participation in international-standard tournaments plays a key role in the holistic development of young athletes," said Lằm Vĩnh Phí, the tournament's director.

"Through practical competition, they will gradually refine their techniques, improve their situational awareness, build mental resilience, and shape a professional playing style." — VNS