LION Championship 31 to feature international clashes

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Mixed Martial Arts Federation (VMMAF) has announced that LION Championship 31 (LC 31) will take place on May 9 in Hà Nội, featuring nine exciting bouts, including three involving foreign fighters.

In the headline MMA Pro 70kg bout, Chinese fighter Zhou Luo will make his second appearance at the country’s biggest MMA event as he aims to earn a title shot.

After securing an impressive victory over Hà Thế Anh at LC 28 last November, Zhou is set to face Bàn Văn Hoàng, who is returning after a two-year absence. His last outing at the LION Championship came in December 2023, when he challenged belt holder Kamil Michal Nguyễn but suffered defeat.

Another notable contest in the MMA Pro 56kg category will see Vietnamese fighter Đỗ Huy Hoàng take on John Dave Almanza of the Philippines.

After finishing runner-up at LION Championship 2022, Hoàng spent the past three years focusing on Wushu Sanshou with the national team, winning silver medals at the 2023 SEA Games and the 2025 World Games.

Meanwhile, Almanza previously competed in the qualification rounds for Road To UFC 2024, highlighting his international-level experience.

The return of Danh Quốc, who has attracted attention with two impressive victories this year, is also expected to be one of the highlights of the event. In the MMA Pro 60kg category, he will face Dindo Camansa, a former WMC Muay Thai Asia champion known for competing in various combat sports across Southeast Asia.

Other highly anticipated matchups include the MMA Pro 52kg clash between Võ Tiến Đạt and world Muay Thai silver medallist Huỳnh Hải Đăng, as well as the rematch between Bùi Đình Khải and Phan Ngọc Hiếu, both expected to entertain fans at LC 31.

In the MMA Striking format, Vũ Đại Luật will face Nguyễn Tiến Phát in the 56kg class, while Nguyễn Thế Linh will take on Trần Khánh Hùng in the 60kg category and Trần Nhật Long will meet Diệp Thanh Tùng in the 65kg division.

In recent years, the LION Championship has emerged as an important platform promoting the development of professional MMA in Việt Nam, while also providing domestic fighters with opportunities to compete against international opponents.

The continued participation of fighters from China, the Philippines and various martial arts backgrounds across the region reflects the growing appeal of Vietnamese MMA.

With a lineup of experienced fighters and several highly competitive matchups, organisers expect LC 31 to deliver another exciting and technically impressive event for MMA fans in Việt Nam. — VNS