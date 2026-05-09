World triathletes to challenge Ironman Việt Nam race

ĐÀ NẴNG – More than 4,700 athletes from over 90 countries and territories will hit the streets, sea and roads of Đà Nẵng on May 10 for Southeast Asia’s biggest multi-sport racing event, as Việt Nam prepares to host its first full-distance IRONMAN triathlon alongside the 10th edition of the VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Đà Nẵng.

The twin events, the 2026 VNG IRONMAN Việt Nam and the 2026 VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Đà Nẵng, mark two historic milestones for the country and are expected to draw thousands of competitors, supporters and spectators to the central coastal city.

Race organisers, Sunrise Events Vietnam, said the debut full-distance IRONMAN triathlon, a gruelling 140.6-mile contest featuring a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a marathon, would make Việt Nam the 32nd country in the world to host the event.

More than 300 athletes from IRONMAN’s All World Athlete (AWA) programme, a global ranking system recognising top-performing age-group competitors, also took part, helping raise the overall standard of competition.

Meanwhile, the annual VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Đà Nẵng, first introduced in 2015, continues to attract strong interest with more than 3,100 competitors. The event has seen sharp growth from just over 1,000 athletes representing 54 countries in 2015 to its highest participation to date, with a global reach.

Earlier, more than 2,000 runners joined the Newborns Việt Nam Run Out on May 8, delivering a message through the community programme Be a Lifesaver while raising contributions to support efforts to save more newborn lives.

It said the Newborns Việt Nam Run, which preludes the VNG IRONMAN Việt Nam and VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Đà Nẵng races, has been organised over the past decade.

The SUNRISE SPRINT Việt Nam, a short-distance triathlon featuring a 750m swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run, and IRONKIDS Việt Nam, which offers aquathlon and triathlon races for children aged five to 15, will take place on May 9.

This year’s event week will also feature two legendary figures in the sport: six-time IRONMAN World Champion Mark Allen and IRONMAN Hall of Fame inductee Yee Sze Mun, both widely recognised for their enduring contributions to the global triathlon community.

Former national swimmer Nguyễn Thị Ánh Viên will compete in the relay category of the VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Đà Nẵng, while Lâm Quang Nhật, a three-time consecutive national champion in the sprint distance, will make his debut over the IRONMAN 70.3 distance in the city.

In addition, Đặng Quốc Tuấn (Tuna Dang), the country’s leading performer over the full IRONMAN distance, will compete alongside Lê Nhật Tài, Hoàng Minh Quân and Nguyễn Thị Trà My (MyCa) in the VNG IRONMAN Việt Nam.

According to Sunrise Events Vietnam, the event has generated an estimated US$65 million in economic growth over the past nine editions.

Last year’s event week alone contributed more than $9 million, helping strengthen sports tourism in the city.

Chris Morris, Director of Operations at IRONMAN Asia, shared his confidence in the local market: “The introduction of a full-distance IRONMAN to Đà Nẵng is a powerful reflection of our confidence in the remarkable growth of triathlon in Việt Nam.

"This milestone represents a new level of ambition and opportunity, one that will inspire athletes to dream bigger and set bolder goals than ever before. Together with our partners at Sunrise Events Vietnam and the city of Đà Nẵng, we are proud to see Việt Nam playing an increasingly important role in our regional strategy, serving as a place where the spirit of ‘Anything is Possible’ is brought to life with incredible energy.”

Trịnh Bằng, co-founder and chairman of Sunrise Events Vietnam, said: “Hosting Việt Nam’s first full-distance IRONMAN is a milestone not just for the sport, but also for the community we have all built together over the past eleven years.

"We are deeply grateful to our long-term partners, especially VNG and the city of Đà Nẵng, who believed in this journey from the very beginning. Their support has helped create a platform that inspires people to challenge themselves, connect through sport and experience the spirit of Việt Nam.”

The event will also offer qualification opportunities, with athletes able to earn slots for the IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, Hawaii on October 10 and the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Nice, France on September 12-13. VNS