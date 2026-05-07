Việt Nam defeat Yemen in AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 opener

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese U17 team made a strong start to the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026 in Saudi Arabia, securing a 1–0 victory over Yemen early this morning (Vietnamese time) in their opening Group C match and temporarily leading the group with three points.

From the opening whistle, Việt Nam took the initiative and pushed forward in attack. In the second minute, Sỹ Bách dribbled down the right wing and delivered a dangerous cross, but no teammate was able to convert it.

Throughout the first half, Việt Nam repeatedly exploited spaces behind Yemen’s defence, with the pace set by Văn Dương and Sỹ Bách. Despite creating several chances, the Vietnamese forwards lacked precision in key moments.

In the 12th minute, Đại Nhân missed a clear opportunity in front of the goal after a well-timed pass from Sỹ Bách. Later, in the 21st minute, he again failed to find the target after beating two defenders.

Yemen, however, also showed their threat on counterattacks. In the 25th minute, goalkeeper Lý Xuân Hòa made an important save from a powerful long-range shot, before the defence cleared the rebound.

In the second half, Việt Nam continued to control the game. In the 61st minute, Anh Hào’s long-range effort beat the goalkeeper, but was cleared off the line by a Yemen defender.

Shortly after, Chu Ngọc Nguyễn Lực delivered a through ball that set up another chance, but Yemen once again escaped.

The breakthrough came in the 78th minute following a tactical substitution by coach Cristiano Roland. From a long pass by Lực, Đậu Quang Hưng controlled the ball well inside the penalty area before finishing with a precise diagonal shot to score the only goal of the match.

Việt Nam will next face South Korea on May 10. — VNS