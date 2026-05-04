K’Dương wins three world junior weightlifting championship bronzes

Weightlifting

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam opened its medal account at the 2026 IWF World Junior Weightlifting Championships on May 3 in Ismailia, Egypt, with K’Dương securing three bronze medals in the men’s U60kg category.

He finished third in all three disciplines, lifting 125kg in the snatch and 157kg in the clean and jerk for a combined total of 282kg.

The result marked a notable debut in the weight class for the lifter, who had previously competed in the 55kg division.

K’Dương had dominated youth and junior circuits over the past four years in the lighter category, finishing first in seven of eight international competitions, with the only exception being last year’s Junior World Championships. He added 20kg to his total in his first appearance at a higher weight class.

In the U60kg category, China’s Kang Lixin and Kuang Chengmin took the top positions. Kang won gold in the clean and jerk with 154kg and in the total with 290kg, while also taking silver in the snatch with 126kg. Kuang claimed gold in the snatch with 127kg and silver in both the clean and jerk with 162kg and the total with 289kg.

Other Vietnamese lifters are scheduled to continue competing for medals until May 8 at the Suez Canal Stadium.

The championship features nearly 280 athletes from 15 countries and territories competing across eight men’s and eight women’s weight categories ranging from U48kg to over 110kg. — VNS