LION Championship 31 set for fierce fight night

Mixed martial arts

HÀ NỘI — The Lion Championship 31 mixed martial arts (MMA) event is set to bring a punch of international talent to Hà Nội on May 9 at Xuân Đỉnh Gymnasium, as the country’s largest MMA series lines up renowned fighters for its latest showdown.

The event features eight matches in which international martial artists are expected to draw the attention of experts and fans alike.

John Dave Almanza is a young rising star from the Philippines. He will compete in the men’s 56kg category against Vietnamese Đỗ Huy Hoàng, the first LION Championship finalist in 2022.

Not only does he boast a six-game winning streak and the Underground Battle Mixed Martial Arts (UGB) belt but Almanza is also the youngest name ever to participate in Road to UFC, demonstrating his exceptional potential for future growth.

UGB is the Philippines’ most active and consistent MMA promotion with 100 documented fight sports events while Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is the largest MMA promotion in the world.

Dindo Camansa is emerging as a new icon of Philippine martial arts, a country renowned for its tenacious and highly skilled fighters.

His speed, endurance and skills make him a challenge for any fighter looking to go far in the professional arena.

His boxing background is his most potent weapon. His fast and heavy left jabs are very effective, not only scoring points in attack but also strengthening his defence by disrupting many opponents’ attempts.

His ability to move constantly and flexibly is a key strength in his style, helping him escape close-range exchanges and takedown situations while also creating unexpected angles of attack that make it difficult for opponents to defend.

Camansa’s grappling ability, once a weakness, has been markedly improved. He not only successfully escapes threatening situations on the ground but also forces his rivals to adapt to his striking style.

Camansa has won four of his last five matches and is targeting a bout against Vietnamese Danh Quốc in the men’s 60kg category on May 9.

Quốc suffered a setback as he prepared for the international ONE Championship, losing to Japanese fighter Kotaro Tanaka in March.

Despite the defeat, the experience is expected to benefit him in the upcoming bout. He has previously delivered strong performances in LION Championship events, establishing himself as one of the most formidable local fighters.

In the men’s 70kg category, Zhou Lou returns to Việt Nam with ambitions of repeating his dominant performance from a previous LION Championship event while also targeting the tournament belt.

The Chinese fighter is described as a complete fighting machine with a diverse martial arts background, combining the versatility of sanda (Chinese kickboxing) with the strong ground control of jiu-jitsu.

Zhou’s defining traits are his resilience in absorbing strikes and his exceptionally fast kicks. In his previous debut in Việt Nam, he needed less than a round to subdue his opponent with a decisive performance, applying relentless pressure, securing takedowns and executing a technically precise submission.

However, his challenge in this bout is local fighter Bàn Văn Hoàng, a taciturn and tough competitor with solid grappling defence skills. Hoàng’s main weapon is his striking ability. He possesses powerful straight punches and kicks along with excellent distance control, allowing him to neutralise opponents’ attempts to close in. — VNS