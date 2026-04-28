Việt Nam volleyball sets ambitious targets for 2026–31

HÀ NỘI — Newly elected president of the Việt Nam Volleyball Federation, Dương Mạnh Tiến, has said he will do his best to push national volleyball development and lift the national teams to a higher level during his 2026–31 term.

Tiến, chairman of the Board of Directors of Việt Nam Future Sports Joint Stock Company, has been elected president of the Việt Nam Volleyball Federation following a national congress held on April 28 in Hà Nội.

The congress reviewed the federation’s activities during its seventh term (2021–26) and outlined key directions for the next period, in line with national policies on the development of physical education and sport.

Tiến will head a 15-member executive committee, supported by four vice presidents, while Lê Trí Trường will continue as general secretary.

“I am honoured to take on this role and lead the federation over the next five years,” Tiến said.

“I look forward to receiving strong support from members, coaches, players and fans as we work to implement our plans. Together, we aim to raise the level of both the national teams and Vietnamese volleyball as a whole.

“As a businessman, I see potential in developing local leagues into sustainable sports products. We will also work to turn former sponsors into long-term partners, so that all stakeholders can contribute to the stronger growth of volleyball in the years ahead,” he told Việt Nam News.

In the 2021–26 term, Việt Nam won two silver medals from the Southeast Asian Beach Volleyball Championships, four silver medals and four bronze medals at the SEA Games, one gold medal at the Southeast Asian Women’s Volleyball Championship, four trophies from the Asian Challenger Cup and Nations Cup, and a place in the 2025 World Championship for the women’s team.

The objectives for the new term are significant. The federation will work with the Sports Authority of Việt Nam to continue building a training system for athletes from youth level to the national team. Highly qualified experts will be invited to improve the quality of training.

One of the two national teams is aiming to win a gold medal at the 34th SEA Games in 2027, while the beach volleyball teams are expected to win a silver medal.

The women’s team are required to finish in the top three at the Asian Championship and secure a place in the world tournament.

At the 20th Asian Games, the women’s team will target a top-four finish, while the men’s side must advance to the quarter-finals. — VNS