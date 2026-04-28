South Korea’s Ham claims breakthrough win at rain-disrupted Singapore Open

SINGAPORE – South Korea’s Ham Jeong-woo secured his first victory outside his home country after overcoming a lengthy rain delay to win the Singapore Open on Sunday.

The 31-year-old, ranked 735th in the world, carded rounds of 64, 68, 68 and 68 to finish at 15-under-par 272 and claim his maiden Asian Tour title at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong course.

Ham held off a strong challenge from Australia’s Cameron John, who finished two shots behind after a tense final round disrupted by a near four-hour suspension due to heavy rain and lightning.

The South Korean took home US$360,000 from the US$2 million prize purse and became only the second player from his country to win the tournament, following Song Young-han in 2016.

The victory also earned Ham a place at The Open Championship in July and lifted him to the top of The International Series rankings.

Starting the final round with a four-shot lead, Ham played cautiously on a course known for punishing errors. While he maintained control, John mounted a late charge, narrowing the gap to one shot heading into the closing stages.

A dramatic moment came at the 13th hole, where Ham holed out from a bunker for birdie, only for John to respond with a remarkable 40-foot birdie putt to stay in contention.

Both players headed to the par-five 18th with Ham holding a slender lead. John faltered after finding the rough with his drive and settled for par, while Ham birdied the hole to seal victory with a composed finish.

“My putting was really good today. I think it saved me about six shots,” Ham said after receiving the trophy from SPH Media chief executive officer Chan Yeng Kit.

Runner-up John also secured a place at The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling. I’ve wanted to play in major championships my whole life,” he said.

Spain’s Josele Ballester, Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond and Japan’s Tomohiro Ishizaka shared third place on eight-under-par.

Ryan Ang was the top Singaporean, finishing tied for 12th after a five-under 66, while compatriot James Leow ended tied 17th.

Source: The Business Times