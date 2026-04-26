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Home Sports

Tâm, Lam win AirAsia Redrun Đà Nẵng

April 26, 2026 - 20:27
Trịnh Minh Tâm saved a time in one hour and 14.2 minutes to win the men’s 21km division of the first time AirAsia Redrun Đà Nẵng-Champion21 on April, beating Nguyễn Thành Đạt and Hà Quang Thắng in the Sunday race.
Beach track of Đà Nẵng is an ideal destination for mass sport event. More than 8,000 runners raced in the AirAsia Redrun Đà Nẵng-Champion21. — Photo courtesy of AirAsia Redrun

ĐÀ NẴNG — Trịnh Minh Tâm saved a time in one hour and 14.2 minutes to win the men’s 21km division of the first time AirAsia Redrun Đà Nẵng-Champion21, beating Nguyễn Thành Đạt and Hà Quang Thắng in the Sunday race.

Meanwhile, Lê Thị Lam clinched the women’s title in 1hr21min54sec, ahead of Phạm Huỳnh Yến Như, who came in second, and Nguyễn Khánh Ly in third place.

Trần Bá Cường finished first in the men’s 10km division and Bùi Thị Ngân bagged the women’s category.

Mai Quý Phong and Lê Thị Tuyết won the men’s and women’s 5km, respectively.

The race, which was part of a series of programmes in celebration of the country’s Reunion Day and national holiday, drew the participation of 8,000 international and domestic runners competing in the men’s and women’s 21km, 10km and 5km.

The sporting event was organised on marking the World Intellectual Property Organisation Day.

It’s the third mass sport event that have been hosted by the city since early this year after the annual International Marathon and Đà Nẵng traditional cross-country race with the participation of nearly 20,000 runners.

The beach city has welcomed 4.2 million tourists, of which 2.34 million foreigners, in the first quarter of 2026.

The city has launched the annual Summer Festival – one of the biggest tourism promotion events – in warming up for the Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival from May 30 to July 11. — VNS

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