Marathoners to race in Lý Sơn Islands

QUẢNG NGÃI — More than 2,500 athletes will be racing in the Lý Sơn Half Marathon, 30km off the coast of Quảng Ngãi Province, on June 28, sparking summer holidays and National Day trips among families and friends.

The race organiser, GreenPath company, said participants will compete in the 21km, 10km, 5km and fun run, with mass departures early on Sunday morning.

It said runners will wind through some of the most beautiful landscapes on the islands, including garlic farms, Tò Vò Arch Rock, Câu Cave, Thới Lới Mount and cliffs formed by ancient volcanoes more than 25 million years ago.

The race is not only a sporting event but also an opportunity to promote local tourism and highlight the islands’ ancient culture, lifestyle and archaeological value.

Lý Sơn Islands have been recognised as a distinctive venue for marathons and open-water swimming events since 2020, with routes that combine beaches and rugged volcanic terrain.

The islands are being developed as the first zero-carbon destination in central Việt Nam, with a focus on eco-tourism and scuba diving.

The islands, home to a population of about 22,000, are widely known as the Kingdom of Garlic in Việt Nam, with more than 400ha devoted to garlic and purple scallion farms.

Last year, more than 1,700 runners joined the half marathon on the islands.

Phú Quốc Express Joint Stock Company has resumed services on the sea route between the mainland’s Sa Kỳ Port and Lý Sơn Islands, deploying a high-speed 300-seat double-hulled vessel to meet rising tourism demand during the summer peak season.

The islands host around 200,000 visitors each year.

Runners and tourists can register for the race at raceplatform.vn/campaign/LySonHM2026. — VNS