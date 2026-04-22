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Việt Nam serving up medal hopes in Kuala Lumpur

April 22, 2026 - 15:48
Việt Nam will serve for gold medal at the Sepak Takraw World Cup Kuala Lumpur 2026 next month in Malaysia.

Sepak takraw

Vietnamese players (in red) seen in action in the World Cup 2025. They will compete in this year tournament in Malaysia. — Photo courtesy of VSTAF

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam are preparing to serve up a strong challenge at the Sepak Takraw World Cup Kuala Lumpur 2026 next month in Malaysia, where the draw has set up a series of testing group clashes for the national side.

The May 16–23 tournament at Stadium Titiwangsa is organised for male athletes only.

Following a recent draw, Việt Nam are in Group C with Myanmar, China and Indonesia in the regu event which features 14 teams.

In the team regu event, Việt Nam are placed in Group A with Thailand and the Philippines. There are 12 squads in this competition.

In the quadrant event, Việt Nam will face Japan, Indonesia and the hosts in Group D.

This is considered the group of death as Japan are defending champions, Việt Nam are first runners-up while Thailand are consistently among the top level of sepak takraw.

The top two teams from each group in all events will qualify for the next stage.

After Malaysia, Việt Nam will compete in the ISTAF World Sepak Takraw Championship in conjunction with the 39th Thai King’s Cup in Songkhla Province, Thailand.

The tournament, which will take place from June 19–28 at the Convention Hall, Central Hatyai Shopping Centre, will showcase the best sepak takraw talent from across the world, bringing together top teams and athletes to compete in a vibrant and dynamic environment. — VNS

sepaktakraw world championship Việt Nam vs Thailand

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