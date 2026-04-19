Hà Nội 'a priority', not just a choice, for historic esports event

Anh Đức

Home turf? Not this time, the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) packs its bags for Hà Nội.

KRX Homefront 2026 marks a watershed moment for Korean esports, becoming the first official LCK regular-season match to be staged outside Korea, with 2022 League of Legends World Champions KIWOOM DRX (KRX) hosting in Hà Nội.

Taking place at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Đông Anh, Hà Nội, from May 8 to 10, Homefront 2026 brings together the hosts KRX, where Việt Nam's esports prodigy Trần Bảo Minh (LazyFeel) is currently playing, with the LCK's two top teams, Hanwha Life Esports (HLE) and Gen.G Esports. Korean K-pop boyband sensation TEMPEST will also perform during the event's fan festival on May 9.

Presented by TV360, with KIWOOM Securities as naming sponsor and Grand Plaza as hospitality partner, the event sets the stage for a major regional showcase. Ahead of it, KRX Chief Executive Officer Can Yang speaks to Việt Nam News' Anh Đức about why Hà Nội was chosen to host, the rise of Vietnamese esports talent, and the future he envisions for the industry.

Homefront is a huge milestone, the first official LCK regular-season match ever held outside Korea. What drew you to Hà Nội specifically and what was the moment you knew this was the right city to start with?

Hà Nội was not just a choice; it was a priority. We have seen the incredible passion of Vietnamese fans through our digital channels and LCK viewership for years. But the deciding moment was seeing the LazyFeel phenomenon. When we saw how much this city rallies behind its own talent, we knew Hà Nội was the only place to bridge the LCK with the global stage. It is a city that breathes energy, much like the spirit of KRX.

The LCK saw a huge jump in overseas viewership last year, with Vietnamese fans being a big part of that story. When you look at this international audience, what surprises you most about them, and how are they changing the way you think about your work?

What surprises me most is the depth of emotional investment. Vietnamese fans do not just watch; they live every play with us. It has changed the way I work by making me realise that KRX is no longer just a local team; we are a global community. My job is no longer just about managing a team locally, but about building a home for fans in Hà Nội, HCM City and beyond.

Looking five years ahead, what kind of esports organisation do you hope KRX will be? And what do you think the healthiest version of the industry as a whole could look like by then?

In five years, I hope KRX will be seen as a cultural icon, not just a gaming team, a brand that represents unbreakable spirit. As for the industry, the healthiest version is one where the Homefront model is the norm. I want to see a sustainable ecosystem where regional pride and international competition coexist, moving away from a local-centric model to a truly global league.

KRX has been scouting talent across Southeast Asia for a few years now. LazyFeel and Chika both came through that programme. What does that pipeline look like today, and where do you see it going? For the next generation of young players watching from Việt Nam, Thailand and Indonesia, what's the realistic path you'd want to open up for them?

The pipeline is about opportunity without borders. With LazyFeel and Chika, we proved that if you have the unbreakable spirit, KRX will find you. To the young players in Việt Nam, Thailand and Indonesia, the path is now open. We are investing in local scouting and academy systems to ensure that the next world champion could come from a PC bang (internet cafe) in Hà Nội. The path is realistic because we are making it our mission to find you.

Running a top-tier esports team involves so many moving parts: players, content, travel and sponsorships. For someone who isn't in the industry, what's the part of the job that would surprise them most? And what keeps you up at night?

People would be surprised by how much we act as a psychological support system and a media house, more than just an esports team. We manage the dreams and mental well-being of very young, very talented individuals. They would also be surprised by the sheer scale of the collaboration required to pull off an event like this. It's not just about five players on a stage; it's about a massive ecosystem working in perfect harmony.

This mission would be impossible without the unwavering support of our partners who share our unbreakable vision: First and foremost, our naming sponsor, KIWOOM Securities, they are more than just a sponsor; they are the foundation of this journey, enabling us to challenge the global stage and bring the LCK to Việt Nam for the first time. Our presenting partner, TV360, whose world-class streaming technology allows us to connect with millions of fans across the country. And Grand Plaza, which has provided a world-class environment for our athletes to stay in peak condition.

What keeps me up at night? It's the weight of that trust. I feel a deep responsibility to ensure that KIWOOM DRX, along with partners like TV360 and Grand Plaza, delivers an experience that exceeds the expectations of the Vietnamese people. We are not just running a team; we are managing a national-level cultural exchange. I'm constantly thinking: are we moving fast enough for our fans in Việt Nam?

Looking back at KRX's journey, from the team's earliest days to becoming a world champion and now building Homefront as a global event, if you could take us inside one or two turning points that shaped what KRX is today, what would they be? What did you learn about building an esports organisation that you could not have learned any other way?

The first turning point was, of course, the 2022 World Championship. It taught us that the impossible is nothing. But the second, less obvious turning point is right now, Homefront 2026. Transitioning from a team that competes to a team that hosts global festivals is a massive shift. I learned that you do not build an organisation just with stars; you build it with a shared story that people want to be a part of.

Vietnamese esports is growing fast, and there are a lot of people here trying to build organisations of their own. What advice would you give them and is there something you wish someone had told you earlier in KRX's journey?

Focus on your ‘why’ before your ‘who’. Do not just chase the best players; build a brand that stands for something. In the early days, I wish someone had told me that failure is just data. Do not be afraid of technical glitches or a slow start; focus on the fans. If you take care of the community, the business will eventually take care of itself. VNS