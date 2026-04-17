VBA Rookie Draft 2026 reveals six new prospects

HCM CITY — The Vietnam Basketball Association (VBA) Rookie Draft 2026, held on April 17 in Hà Nội and HCM City, has officially identified six new players set to enter the professional league for the upcoming season.

Organised by the VBA in collaboration with FPT Play, the event was broadcast live across digital platforms, marking a key milestone ahead of the VBA 2026 campaign.

The Rookie Draft remains a core recruitment mechanism of the league, allowing clubs to select young talents based on a lottery system. The draft order is determined by teams’ rankings from the previous season, with lower-ranked sides given greater odds in the draw.

Following three weeks of scouting and training, 24 standout players were shortlisted for the draft. Of these, six were selected by clubs, earning their first opportunity to compete in Việt Nam’s top-tier basketball competition.

The Cantho Catfish won the first overall pick and selected centre Lâm Bình Duy, who stands at 1.92 metres with a wingspan of 196 centimetres.

His physical profile is expected to strengthen the team’s presence in the paint, particularly as the VBA 2026 season introduces new restrictions on the number of foreign players in the first and third quarters – opening more court time for local players like Duy.

With the second pick, the Danang Dragons opted for guard Lê Trung Bảo Khang, noted for his speed after clocking 2.86 seconds in a 20-metre sprint. His pace is seen as a potential offensive spark for the team.

One of the draft’s biggest surprises came at the third pick, where the Ho Chi Minh City Wings selected Nguyễn Hồng Sơn. Prior to the event, many analysts had projected Sơn as a potential top overall pick. The Hà Nội-born player will now face the challenge of training and competing away from home during the season.

Standing at 1.85 metres with a wingspan of 198 centimetres, Sơn is capable of playing both forward and centre positions. He is expected to provide additional tactical options for head coach Lê Trần Minh Nghĩa.

At the fourth pick, the Nha Trang Dolphins selected Trần Minh Tiến, followed by the Saigon Heat choosing Nguyễn Thế Đăng at fifth. The Hanoi Buffaloes completed the draft by selecting Lee Hà Huấn with the sixth and final pick.

Under league regulations, drafted players and clubs have three days to negotiate and finalise contracts. Failure to meet the deadline will result in penalties in accordance with league rules.

The remaining 18 players who were not selected will become free agents, allowing them to pursue opportunities through direct negotiations with VBA teams. — VNS