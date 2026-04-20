Beach track to introduce first full Ironman triathlon race

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city is set to host its first full-distance IRONMAN triathlon alongside the VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Đà Nẵng on May 10, marking a significant step in Việt Nam’s emergence as a destination for international endurance sports.

Organisers said the coastal course in Đà Nẵng will host both races on the same day, bringing together athletes across multiple distances.

The full-distance IRONMAN triathlon, a 140.6-mile race comprising a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride and a marathon, is widely regarded as one of the most physically demanding one-day sporting events in the world.

Meanwhile, the VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Đà Nẵng, first introduced in 2015, has been held annually and continues to attract competitors from across the region.

Both events are organised by Sunrise Events Vietnam, which has developed the IRONMAN platform in Việt Nam over the past decade.

The organiser said the debut of the full-distance race represents a milestone, with Việt Nam becoming the 32nd country to host the event, reflecting the growth of endurance sports participation domestically and the country’s capacity to stage large-scale international competitions.

VNG Corporation has been a long-time partner of the race, supporting its development as a strategic sponsor.

Building on the success of IRONMAN 70.3 Đà Nẵng, VNG is continuing to support the introduction of the full-distance IRONMAN 140.6 in Việt Nam, further positioning the country on the global endurance sports map.

Participation in the VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Đà Nẵng has grown sharply, from just over 1,000 athletes representing 54 countries in 2015 to more than 3,100 competitors from 90 countries expected in 2026, the highest number to date, underscoring its expanding global reach.

More than 300 athletes from IRONMAN’s All World Athlete (AWA) programme, a global ranking system recognising top-performing age-group competitors, are set to take part, raising the overall standard of competition.

Over the past decade, the city has invested in coastal infrastructure and public spaces to position itself as a destination for major international events, including VNG IRONMAN Việt Nam and VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Đà Nẵng.

Director of the Đà Nẵng Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Trương Thị Hồng Hạnh, said: “Hosting the first full-distance IRONMAN triathlon in Việt Nam is an important milestone, contributing to enhancing Đà Nẵng’s position on the global sports map. The city continues to invest in infrastructure, urban landscape and overall city experience to meet the increasingly high standards required by large-scale sporting events.

“Through hosting international races such as VNG IRONMAN Việt Nam and VNG IRONMAN 70.3 Đà Nẵng, the city reaffirms its vision of becoming a dynamic sports and tourism hub in the region. We are committed to working closely with the organiser and partners to ensure the highest standards of event delivery while promoting the image of Đà Nẵng and Việt Nam to international friends and visitors.”

East Sea Park will serve as the main venue for the swim start, finish line and IRONMAN Village, acting as a central hub for athletes and spectators.

Triathlon legend Mark Allen is expected to feature at key events, organisers said.

This year’s edition also introduces new digital features, with Sunrise Events Vietnam partnering with Run Concierge to launch SEV Concierge, an AI-powered digital assistant making its debut at a sporting event in Việt Nam.

The platform integrates with Google Maps to provide real-time navigation between race venues and key locations across the city, while offering curated recommendations for accommodation and attractions to enhance the overall visitor experience.

Võ Tăng Phương Anh, Deputy General Manager of Sunrise Events Vietnam, said: “Over the past decade, we have witnessed steady growth in the endurance sports community in Việt Nam.

“Hosting the full-distance IRONMAN triathlon not only reflects the maturity of the local athlete community, but also demonstrates Việt Nam’s readiness to deliver events of international scale and standards. In this context, the introduction of SEV Concierge in this year’s edition is part of Sunrise Event Việt Nam's ongoing efforts to enhance the overall participant experience through technology, providing more comprehensive support for athletes. We expect these innovations to elevate the quality of the event further and contribute to the long-term development of endurance sports in Việt Nam.”

The event will also offer qualification opportunities, with athletes able to earn slots for the IRONMAN World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, on October 10 and the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Nice, France on September 12–13.

In the lead-up to the main races, the Newborns Việt Nam Run Out charity event will take place on May 8 to raise awareness of the need for timely medical care for newborns and mobilise community support for life-saving programmes.

This will be followed on May 9 by SUNRISE SPRINT Việt Nam, a short-distance triathlon featuring a 750m swim, 20km bike ride and 5km run, alongside IRONKIDS Việt Nam, which offers aquathlon and triathlon races for children aged five to 15, promoting active lifestyles among younger generations.

Organisers expect the event to draw thousands of international visitors, contributing to local tourism and hospitality while reinforcing Đà Nẵng’s standing as a destination for major global sporting events. —VNS