Vietnamese youths win gold medals at Aerobics World Cup

Aerobics

HÀ NỘI — Young Vietnamese athletes won three gold medals at the World Gymnastics Suzuki Aerobics World Cup 2026 in Japan, which ended on April 19.

The titles went to Lê Nhật Minh Khôi and Vũ Hồng Ngọc in the junior mixed pair event, Tạ Ngọc Cát Tường in the youth individual women's event and Trần Anh Thịnh, Nguyễn Ngọc Gia Thương and Tường in the youth trio event.

Việt Nam's team also secured two silvers and one bronze medal in the junior and youth categories.

The senior team, who came to Tokyo aiming to reach the top three in the group event, ended up finishing in fourth. Previously, they took titles at the 2022, 2023 and 2024 competitions.

Their only medal was a bronze in the trio class by Hoàng Gia Bảo, Nguyễn Chế Thanh and Phan Thị Uyên Nhi. — VNS