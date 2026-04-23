It's a new era for Vietnamese women’s football

Football

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) has appointed coach Hoàng Văn Phúc to lead the Vietnamese women’s team. The decision not only marks a new phase for the squad, but also places Phúc in the difficult position of inheriting the legacy of his predecessor, Mai Đức Chung.

Phúc has signed a 1.5-year contract with the VFF, running from May 1 to September 30, 2027, to replace Chung, who chose to retire after Việt Nam failed to qualify for the quarter-finals at the recent Asian Cup.

Phúc, 62, played as a defender for several clubs, including Thể Công, Military Zone 3 and Vietnam Railway. He retired in 1996 and later moved into coaching. He now holds a Pro coaching licence from the Asian Football Confederation.

Major tournaments including ASIAD 20 and SEA Games 34 will now fall under Phúc’s responsibility. With high expectations comes significant pressure, forcing the new head coach to prove his ability from the very beginning.

Rising expectations

The VFF’s decision is based on the belief that the team needs someone who understands the squad well and can guide it through the transition from younger to more experienced players..

The federation believes that with his long history in football and his experience as a team assistant, Phúc can preserve the values that have been established while making adjustments in line with modern trends.

Phúc expressed his pride at being given this responsibility. “This is a great honour for me. I would like to thank coach Chung for laying a solid foundation for Vietnamese women’s football,” he said.

The new head coach added that the team’s past achievements, especially qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, will serve as motivation for everyone to aim even higher in the future.

As for his approach, Phúc said he would continue promoting the core values that have shaped the identity of Vietnamese women’s football. He also intends to add modern elements, especially in terms of organisation, discipline and tactical adaptability.

“We will combine the experience of the pillars with the youth from the new generation of players to build an effective and committed playing style,” Phúc said.

Expanding opportunities

Phúc said he aims to expand opportunities for players, including drawing on overseas Vietnamese talent. The door is always open to those who have the ability and the desire to contribute, he noted. At the same time, the coaching board will closely monitor domestic competitions to select the most suitable squad.

“The team’s door is always open to qualified players. I will also closely monitor domestic tournaments to choose the best available squad,” Phúc said.

During his term, the coach has set his priorities to building the squad and preparing for major tournaments, especially ASIAD 2026 and SEA Games 34. His goal is to maintain Việt Nam’s leading position in the region, aiming for a SEA Games gold medal, while also striving for strong results at continental events.

“In the months to come, I and the coaching board will build the team in a stable yet innovative direction. We will prepare as best as possible for the 34th SEA Games with the goal of winning gold. We also aim to maintain our leading position in the region and strive to achieve medals at continental tournaments,” Phúc confirmed.

High pressure

Phúc’s biggest challenge is getting out from under the shadow of coach Chung, who brought Vietnamese women’s football to historic milestones.

Under Chung, the team not only secured a ticket to the 2023 Women’s World Cup, but also won the AFF Southeast Asian Championship 2019, along with a series of four SEA Games gold medals in 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023. These successes are both a foundation and a heavy burden for any successor.

After that peak period, Vietnamese women’s football is facing increasingly fierce competition. Rivals in the region are stepping up naturalisation efforts and investing systematically, while Việt Nam still face difficulties during the transitional stage.

The "golden generation" with Huỳnh Như, Hải Yến and Kim Thanh is gradually approaching the end of its prime, while the next group will require more time to accumulate experience.

Limitations in physique and physical strength — something Chung mentioned many times — also remain inherent weaknesses that place Việt Nam at a disadvantage against taller opponents. Solving this in a short time is difficult, and requires a long-term strategy as well as investment.

Phúc’s mission does not stop at short-term results. He must rejuvenate the squad, develop a modern playing style and create a foundation for sustainable development.

In a landscape where teams like the Philippines or Thailand are rising rapidly, the pressure to upgrade comprehensively — from physical strength and technique to the training system — is growing increasingly urgent.

“I do feel pressure, but that is normal in coaching. I have nearly two years of experience as an assistant to the women’s team. Thanks to that opportunity, I have learned through observing how coach Chung works,” Phúc said.

"I also have experience in football both as a coach and as a manager over many years. I’m confident in taking on this role. The coaching staff and coach Chung will also advise and support me."

Phúc also confirmed that he will inherit the values left by his predecessor while building a new direction to adapt to new conditions. However, what the team needs now is not a copy of Chung, but a leader who is bold enough to begin a new cycle of development. — VNS