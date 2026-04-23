Việt Nam beat Australia in semis to set up final against Malaysia

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam came from behind to beat defending champions Australia 2-1 to reach the final of the ASEAN U17 Boys’ Championship 2026.

Luke Becvinovski had put Australia in front after 10 minutes at the Indonesian Gelora Delta Sidoarjo Stadium in Sidoarjo on April 22.

But Việt Nam did not lose focus and Nguyễn Mạnh Cường equalised in additional time at the end of the first half before captain Chu Ngọc Nguyễn Lực delivered the winner on the hour mark.

Coach Cristiano Roland praised his players' high spirit and confidence at the post-match press briefing.

"We prepared very carefully and planned for all situations, even the possibility of conceding early goal," Roland said.

"We wanted to make sure the players did not lose their confidence.

"They were really demoralised by the early goal. But the patience that followed was key to our comeback.

"Players practice fluently free-kick situations and that's how we scored goals in the group stage against Malaysia and Timor Leste. We fought hard but stayed calm and composed."

Việt Nam will take on Malaysia for the title on April 24 after Malaysia cruised past Laos 3-0 in the other semi-final.

The Malaysians were two goals in front at the break following a four-minute blitz – Ahmad Yusuf Nasrullah Ahmad Ramli scored on seven minutes and Muhammad Aniq Thaqif Hairulnizam netted four minutes later.

Laos’ Nilandone Xayaseng then scored an own goal in the 58th minute for the final score line.

It will be the second time the two teams have met in this tournament. In the group stages, Việt Nam won 4-0.

“Malaysia in the final will be a different side. Despite suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat, Malaysia will undoubtedly adapt and enter the decisive match with greater determination," said Roland.

"This is the final, and they will be better prepared. We need to respect our opponents but also believe in our own abilities."

The semi-final win created a new record for the Brazilian coach who has now not been beaten in 15 matches in all competitions. The team earned nine wins and six draws, scoring 52 goals and conceding five. — VNS