Varadan drives to victory in  Việt Nam Masters 2026 golf thriller

Golf

HÀ NỘI — Malaysia’s Khavish Varadan staged a masterful fightback to claim the Việt Nam Masters 2026, while Việt Nam’s Nguyễn Tuấn Anh successfully defended his Best Amateur title at the tournament, which closed on March 19 at the Royal Long An Golf & Country Club.

Varadan entered the final round at 8-under-par, three shots behind leader Jonathan Wijonoround of Indonesia.

However, his strong form throughout the day, including an eagle on Hole 10 and six birdies, propelled him up the leaderboard to share top spot with Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand.

The pair then competed over two playoff holes, where Varadan outplayed his rival to secure victory in one of the most dramatic finishes of this year’s Asian Development Tour series.

Việt Nam national champion Anh delivered a strong performance across all three days to finish as the top amateur, securing his second consecutive Best Amateur title with a final score of 9-under-par.

Another Vietnamese player, Nguyễn Nhất Long, also recorded a notable result, finishing third overall at 12-under-par. It marked his highest finish in the Asian Development Tour system. He was voted the best Vietnamese player of the tournament. — VNS