Outstanding esporters honoured at Hall of Fame event

Esports

HCM CITY — Some of the best esports players and coaches have been honoured and received Certificates of Merit from the Prime Minister for their outstanding performances in international arenas last year.

The Việt Nam Recreational and Electronic Sports Association (VIRESA) on March 18 held the 'Hall of Fame – Việt Nam Esports Hall of Glory 2026' event in HCM City.

Organisers also praised their partners and supporters who strongly contributed to the development of esports and digital physical sports in Việt Nam.

It also reviewed the growth and professionalisation of the national esports industry.

A total of 13 athletes and coaches were awarded Certificates of Merit by the Prime Minister, while five athletes received Certificates of Merit from the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Among the outstanding faces were Nguyễn Huy Hoàng, Khưu Khắc Bình Khánh, Nguyễn Quốc Huy, Bùi Nguyễn Hoa Tranh, Đỗ Kỳ Duyên, Nguyễn Diệu Linh and Nguyễn Thị Huyền Trang who won medals from the recent SEA Games.

Many of the players achieved outstanding results at domestic events such as Arena of Glory Winter 2025, Arena of Glory Spring 2021 and Arena of Valor International Championship 2020 and Arena of Valor International Championship 2018.

VIRESA also conferred master titles to more than 100 players and presented certificates of merit to others.

A highlight of the event was the Việt Nam Esports Awards 2025, featuring 17 major categories such as Esports Team of the Year (national men’s and women’s Arena of Valor); Best Esports Athlete (Lê Thị Hoài Phương - Audition); Best National Coach of the Year (Phạm Anh Tuấn) and Promising Esports Club of the Year (Team Virtus Pro).

VIRESA said the awards reflected the comprehensive development of the country's esports industry, not only in competitive achievements but also across its ecosystem, including training, event organisation, media and strategic partners among others. — VNS