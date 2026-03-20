Runners gear up to go the extra mile in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — Nearly 9,000 runners from Việt Nam and across the globe are set to hit the streets of Đà Nẵng for the International Marathon 2026, taking on four distances including 42km, 21km, 5km and the Ronny Dash of 500m and 1.5km on March 22.

Race organisers said around 3,200 international participants have registered, setting a record for one of Việt Nam’s premier sports and tourism events.

High-performing international athletes such as Saito Takuya and Ritsuro Adachi from Japan, and Richard Pfaller from Germany, will compete alongside Vietnamese elites including Phạm Thị Bình, Thái Thị Kim Ngân, Nguyễn Thị Trà Giang and Triệu Thị Bình.

The main race categories, the full and half marathon, will start at 3am and 4.30am respectively on March 22, followed by the 5km fun run at 6am.

Earlier, the event will continue to host the Ronny Dash for children, featuring 500m and 1.5km distances at 9am on March 20, while the Sports Expo is scheduled at East Sea Park on Võ Nguyên Giáp Street.

The 2026 edition recorded approximately a 20 per cent increase in total participants, with the largest numbers coming from Việt Nam, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines and Malaysia.

The marathon will serve as an effective destination marketing channel, promoting Đà Nẵng to both domestic and international audiences while creating a more immersive and engaging experience for participants, the organisers said.

This year’s event is estimated to generate approximately VNĐ142 billion (around US$5.4 million) for the city’s economy, with $5.1 million contributed by international participants. This figure includes spending on accommodation, food and airfare, excluding additional expenses such as shopping and tourism services.

Ahead of the race, the organising committee will host a course preview programme, allowing participants to familiarise themselves with the route while also introducing local culture and key tourism offerings. This initiative enhances the overall event experience and adds further value.

The race also encourages children to engage in physical activity from an early age, fostering healthy habits and promoting a positive sporting spirit within the community. This activity will take place on March 21, one day before the official race day.

International participants typically stay for four or five days and prefer four-star or higher accommodation. Post-event surveys indicate that they often travel with at least three to four companions, including friends and family.

Domestic participants stay an average of two days and travel with roughly one additional companion, typically choosing three-star hotels.

The Đà Nẵng International Marathon, held annually since 2013, continues to play a key role in connecting sports with tourism and contributing to local economic growth.

Last year, Vietnamese marathoners Huỳnh Anh Khôi and Phạm Thị Bình won the men’s and women’s full-marathon divisions.

The coastal city, a prime destination for elite runners for many years, hosted this year’s event in celebration of the 51st Anniversary of Đà Nẵng City’s Reunification Day (March 29, 1975 – March 29, 2026).

The Đà Nẵng International Marathon was also the first Vietnamese marathon certified by the International Amateur Athletics Association (IAAF) and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races. — VNS