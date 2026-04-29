Nam Đinh target regional final under returning coach

Football

HÀ NỘI — Coach Vũ Hồng Việt has set his sights on a place in the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup final after returning to lead Thép Xanh Nam Định FC, looking to build on the club’s growing momentum on the regional stage.

Việt stepped down last October following a poor start to the domestic season, when Nam Định collected only seven points from their opening matches.

Four months later, he replaced Mauro Jéronimo as head coach, relinquishing his role as technical director and now takes charge of the V.League 1 2024–25 champions for their decisive two-legged semi-final against Malaysia Super League side Selangor FC.

“Returning to lead Nam Định is a great honour and a source of happiness for me,” said Việt. “This is a place where I have built a close connection for more than four years, contributing to the development of the team and helping the club achieve several important successes.”

Final push

With a place in the Shopee Cup final at stake, Nam Định have become the second Vietnamese club after Hà Nội Police FC to reach the knockout stage. Việt said his immediate priorities since returning were to rebuild confidence and prepare tactics for the tie against Selangor.

“Recently, I have seen that the players have gradually lost confidence, especially after a number of disappointing results,” he said.

“Since returning, my priority has been to restore their confidence, motivate them and help them perform at a higher level so that the team can regain its winning momentum.”

Nam Định currently top Group B with an unbeaten record of four wins and one draw. Notably, they held Malaysian champions Johor Darul Ta'zim, one of the title contenders this season, to a 1-1 draw in January.

The return of naturalised striker Nguyễn Xuân Son from injury has also been key. His finishing ability and sharpness in the penalty area have made him a constant threat to opposing defences, and he currently leads the tournament scoring chart with seven goals.

Regional ambition

“I have studied Selangor’s recent matches and consider them a strong opponent,” said Việt. “They play with great physicality and pace. It will certainly be a difficult game, but our objective is to overcome them and secure a place in the final.

“Reaching the final would be another important milestone for the club and would reaffirm Nam Định’s status in regional club football.”

Việt is no stranger to success with Nam Định, having led the club to the V.League 1 titles in the 2023–24 and 2024–25 seasons, as well as the 2024 Vietnamese Super Cup.

The 47-year-old has now set his sights on adding the Shopee Cup to his honours and is drawing inspiration from the run of fellow V.League 1 side Hà Nội Police to last year’s final.

“Seeing another Vietnamese club reach the final last season is an extra source of motivation for us,” said Việt.

“It shows that Vietnamese football can compete strongly at this level and it gives us even more belief and determination to try to go one step further this year.”

Nam Định will travel to Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya Stadium in Kelana Jaya on May 6 before hosting the second leg at Thiên Trường Stadium in Nam Định Province a week later.

The other semi-final will see defending champions Buriram United of Thailand face Johor Darul Ta'zim, with the return leg in Thailand on May 13.

The final will be played over two legs, with the first on May 20 and the second on May 27. — VNS