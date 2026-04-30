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Việt Nam take eight titles from World Taijiquan Championships 2026

April 30, 2026 - 15:11
Vietnamese martial artists have won eight gold medals from the World Taijiquan Championships 2026 which closes on April 30 in Burgas, Bulgaria.

Wushu 

Nguyễn Lệ Chi of Việt Nam (centre) takes gold for Việt Nam in the women’s Yang Style Taijiquan event. Photo courtesy of Việt Nam Sport Team

 HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese martial artists have won eight gold medals from the World Taijiquan Championships 2026 which closes on April 30 in Burgas, Bulgaria.

Among the world champions are Nguyễn Thị Minh Tâm in the women's Sun Style Taijiquan, Nguyễn Lệ Chi in the women’s Yang Style Taijiquan (40 forms) and Nguyễn Khắc Lê Hoàng in the men's third set Taijiquan (39 forms).

The team also secured four silvers and nine bronzes to place third in the medal tally.

The fifth world championship featured more than 340 athletes, coaches and officials from 38 countries and territories.

It is one of sixth official events of the International Wushu Federation which is organised every two years since 2014. — VNS

 

 

 

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