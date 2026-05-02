Runners immerse in nature at first Terraced Rice Field Racing in Mù Cang Chải

Terraced Rice Field Racing

LÀO CAI — More than 300 athletes surging across winding rice terraces high in the mountains of Northwest region created a striking and unprecedented spectacle in the national running events on May 1 in Lào Cai Province.

They took part in Việt Nam’s most unique running event — the Mù Cang Chải Terraced Rice Field Racing in Water Pouring Season, the first ever race of its kind, organised by Viet Jungle and local authorities.

Unlike conventional races held on roads or mountain trails with separate men’s and women’s categories, this event saw all participants start together. They followed the same route, climbing through 100 flooded terraced fields in Háng Đăng Dê Village.

The village is home to the most beautiful and majestic terraced rice fields in Mù Cang Chải Ward - a region famed for its “stairways to the sky”. These iconic landscapes have long become a symbol of nature, culture, and the tireless spirit of the local highland communities.

Athletes needed not only strong physiques, agility, and dexterity, but also exceptional endurance and stamina to power through mud and water and scale rice paddy embankments rising higher than a person’s head.

Mù Cang Chải Ward's Vice Chairman Giàng A Tạng said: "The Mù Cang Chải terraced rice fields are a unique scenic spot, a testament to the hard work of the highland people. They are exceptionally beautiful during the rainy season.

"Taking advantage of this, we organise the first terraced rice field race to create a new tourism product and enhance the visitor experience while they are in our land.

"The tournament gives racers opportunities to vie for prizes while enjoying breathtaking landscape of layered rice terraces. They can immerse themselves in the raw beauty of the mountains, villages, and learn more about centuries-old farming traditions of the ethnic communities living in the highlands," he said.

With the goal of contributing to tourism development in the area and promoting the beauty of its terraced fields to both domestic and international visitors, the tournament was free of charge in the first edition, creating more opportunities for people to come, run, experience, and help spread the image of this extraordinary destination.

The organisers presented top-three prizes to Vàng A Dê, Hàng A Nhông and Lý A Nủ along with seven Encouragement Awards to competitors with high results.

The tournament was one of different activities to celebrate the National Reunification Day on April 30 and International Labour Day on May 1 in the ward.

Other events include a trade fair that presents local culinary and cultural products on May 2, competitions of dances with khèn (a wind instrument consisting of bamboo tubes), scarf and umbrella dance on May 2; street and folk dance on every Friday and Saturday nights in May and a photo exhibition featuring Mù Căng Chải's natural beauty until May 20. — VNS