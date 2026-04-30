Esports Nations Cup 2026 announces 700 game coaches

HCM CITY — The Esports Foundation (EF) has confirmed the appointment of over 700 game coaches representing the national team partners (NTPs) from more than 100 nations and territories for the Esports Nations Cup 2026 (ENC) - the global nation-based esports competition set to debut in Riyadh from November 2-29, 2026.

The announcement marks the start of team roster selections, due by May 10, with coaches now responsible for identifying players, defining team strategy, and building competitive lineups.

Drawn from more than 90 leading esports organisations across the globe, the group of coaches spans world champions, established leaders and rising stars building local scenes, connecting team development directly to the highest level of global competition.

The coaching pool reflects the breadth of Việt Nam’s esports ecosystem, bringing together seasoned leaders and a new generation shaping the next phase of national team competition.

In League of Legends, Vo “Naul” Thanh Luan represents one of the most established coaching figures in the scene, continuing to lead GAM Esports into the 2026 season with a strong track record in top-tier competition.

In contrast, titles such as Honor of Kings and VALORANT highlight the emergence of newer coaching talent, with Duong “TiTi” Tin and Phan “Kawa” Anh Huy contributing to the growth of these fast-developing game titles.

Meanwhile, PUBG and PUBG MOBILE reflect Viet Nam’s sustained strength in international competition. Le “DjChip” Duc Anh brings national team experience, having led Viet Nam to a runner-up finish at the PUBG Nations Cup 2022, while Nguyen “Ge” Xuan Tuan adds depth through his experience in building and managing professional teams. Rounding out the lineup, John “Theo” Eusebio represents Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, further illustrating the diversity of game titles and cross-title expertise within Việt Nam’s coaching landscape.

“With coaching teams across game titles now being progressively finalised, Việt Nam’s national esports team development is entering an important phase, with preparations being carried out in a more structured and strategic manner,” said Cao Thị Thu Phương, general secretary of VIRESA and national team manager for Việt Nam.

“On that foundation, we aim to build competitive rosters ready to represent Việt Nam at the Esports Nations Cup 2026, and to further strengthen the country’s position in global esports.”

Fans will also see international appointments across borders, including Swedish legend Fabian "Fabian" Hällsten coaching the United States’ Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege team alongside Brazil’s Guilherme “gohaN” Alf coaching Indonesia.

The appointments also highlight a growing group of women coaches who will be shaping teams, throughout the world. In PUBG MOBILE, Camila “Mia” López (Chile), a professional manager, analyst and coach, brings experience from the global mobile circuit, while Nikol “Kehayoyo” Kehayova will look to lead Poland.

In other game titles, Sabrina “SYA” Starke (Germany) heads up Honor of Kings and Angela "Kaylio" Sun Zhou (Australia) steps in for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, while in VALORANT, Felicia “Felly” Cersac (Moldova) and Syeda “Skel” Samman (Pakistan) will lead teams from emerging esports markets.

“The Esports Nations Cup is being built step by step, and appointing team coaches is the next critical layer in that structure,” said Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports Foundation.

“If teams are what make esports intuitive for a mainstream audience, coaches are what make them credible for players and fans. They bring identity, direction, and standards to each team. With more than 700 coaches now in place across over 100 National Team Partners, we’re turning the idea of nation-based competition into something people can understand instantly and believe in — a system that is structured, real, and ready to perform on the world stage.”

Coaches from the remaining nations and territories, including the ones without an NTP, will be announced at a later date.

Attention now turns to finalising player selections, as teams take shape ahead of the ENC’s global qualification pathway. Competitors in solo-player games as well as in the remaining team-based titles will be identified through full open qualifiers, with details to be announced in the coming weeks.

The ENC introduces nation-based competition to the global esports calendar in a structured and recurring format. By enabling nations and territories to organise teams, develop talent pathways and compete on a global stage, the ENC creates new opportunities for players while strengthening connections between local ecosystems and international competition. — VNS