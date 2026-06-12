Swedish companies deepen their long-term commitment to Việt Nam: survey

HÀ NỘI — Swedish companies continue to report stable performance and strong long-term interest in the Vietnamese market, despite a more uncertain global environment, according to the Business Climate Survey 2026 released on June 11.

Based on responses from 33 Swedish companies in Việt Nam, the Business Climate Survey 2026 conducted by Business Sweden and the Embassy of Sweden in Việt Nam reveals a business community that remains engaged, optimistic and confident about future opportunities.

“Việt Nam has developed into one of the most dynamic economies in Southeast Asia, and the longstanding relationship between Sweden and Việt Nam provides a strong foundation for deeper economic cooperation," said Ambassador of Sweden to Việt Nam Johan Ndisi.

"Swedish companies bring not only investment but also experience in sustainable solutions and innovation that support Việt Nam’s continued development.”

Việt Nam’s deep integration in global value chains continues to attract both new investors and old projects expanding their operations.

Nearly half of Swedish firms in the 2026 survey established their presence after 2020, underlining the market’s increasing attractiveness.

In this year's survey, 50 per cent of Swedish companies said they plan to increase their investments. Although slightly down from 59 per cent in 2025, this figure indicates sustained confidence in Việt Nam’s long-term growth potential and a resilient investment outlook.

Việt Nam’s economic performance continues to support investor confidence.

n 2025, GDP growth reached 8.02 per cent, outperforming earlier projections and reinforcing the country’s position among the world’s fastest-growing economies. This follows a solid growth of 7.09 per cent in 2024, already above international institutions.

Swedish companies share this positive outlook.

In the 2026 survey, 61 per cent said they expect industry revenue to increase, reflecting a stable and forward-looking business sentiment.

Sweden aims to play a constructive role as a long-term partner in Việt Nam’s development, contributing through trade, investment and knowledge exchange.

The survey also highlights the strength of Sweden’s reputation in Việt Nam, with 81 per cent of Swedish companies confirming that 'Brand Sweden' supports their business, reflecting positive associations with high quality, sustainability and innovation.

This is reinforced by strong local partnerships and a longstanding presence in key sectors aligned with Việt Nam’s development priorities, such as health, infrastructure and trusted connectivity contributing to the green and digital transformation.

Marcus Persson, Trade Commissioner of Sweden to Việt Nam, commented: “The survey confirms what we see on the ground: Swedish companies are taking a long-term, steady approach to Việt Nam. There is a willingness to invest, but also a clear focus on building sustainable and locally anchored operations.

Improving business climate

The survey shows a notable improvement in the overall business environment. In the 2026 survey, 67 per cent of the companies described the business climate as good or very good, compared to 46 per cent in 2025.

Swedish companies report high satisfaction with Việt Nam’s strong supplier base, reliable distribution networks and overall sense of safety as key advantages. These factors continue to make the country an increasingly attractive place to operate.

At the same time, challenges remain. Companies point to customs procedures, licensing processes and regulatory complexity as areas requiring further improvement.

Việt Nam’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 is increasingly reflected in business activity. However, the survey indicates that sustainability is still evolving in practice.

In this year's survey, 59 per cent of companies reported that environmental factors influence customer purchasing decisions.

Swedish companies are actively supporting Việt Nam’s green transition, particularly in renewable energy and sustainable industrial solutions.

At the same time, they emphasise the importance of clearer regulatory frameworks and improved infrastructure to accelerate progress. — VNS