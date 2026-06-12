Many e-commerce guidance updated in new legal documents

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade has issued two new legal documents that consolidates many guidance circulars on e-commerce websites and mobile e-commerce applications, to ease organisations and individuals in searching for and enforcing the law in the field.

Document No. 41/VBHN-BCT consolidates rules governing e-commerce websites under Circular 47/2014/TT-BCT, incorporating all subsequent amendments through May 2026. Document No. 42/VBHN-BCT does the same for regulations on mobile e-commerce applications under Circular 59/2015/TT-BCT.

Both documents incorporate amendments issued over the years, replacing the need for businesses and regulators to consult multiple separate circulars.

Besides, it will provide a basis for businesses, organisations and individuals operating in the e-commerce sector to more easily access and apply regulations related to e-commerce websites and mobile e-commerce applications.

In the context of e-commerce's continued rapid growth and increasing importance in the digital economy, the consolidation of the regulations is expected to contribute to improving law enforcement, increasing transparency and creating a favourable business environment for market participants.

According to data from analytics firm Metric, Việt Nam’s online retail market continued its rapid expansion in the first quarter of 2026 as total gross merchandise value across four major platforms, Shopee, TikTok Shop, Lazada, and Tiki, reached about VNĐ148.6 trillion ($5.6 billion), up 47 per cent year-on-year.

Total transaction volume in the period rose about 20 per cent year-on-year to 1.14 billion items, underscoring sustained growth in online consumption. — BIZHUB/VNS