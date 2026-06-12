Samsung strengthens university partnerships to develop Việt Nam’s future tech talent

HÀ NỘI — Samsung Vietnam has announced a new phase of cooperation with leading engineering and technology universities in Việt Nam for 2026–28, reaffirming its long-term commitment to developing high-quality technology talent and advancing higher education.

The company signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with key institutions, including the University of Engineering and Technology – Vietnam National University, Hanoi, the Posts and Telecommunications Institute of Technology and Hanoi University of Science and Technology.

The 2026–28 strategy marks a shift toward postgraduate education and research while addressing emerging opportunities in sustainable Artificial Intelligence (AI). Samsung aims to strengthen collaboration in advanced training and deep-tech research by supporting graduate students and enabling outstanding engineers from the Samsung Vietnam Research and Development Centre (SRV) to pursue full-time master’s degrees at partner universities.

As part of the programme, Samsung will provide nearly VNĐ17 billion (US$646,000) in scholarships for graduate and outstanding undergraduate students majoring in information technology, AI, electronics and telecommunications, multimedia, information security, and related fields. Through the Samsung Talent Programme (STP), scholarships will be worth approximately VNĐ150 million per graduate student and VNĐ75 million per undergraduate student.

Na Ki Hong, president of Samsung Vietnam, emphasised the company’s commitment to nurturing Vietnamese technology talent in the AI era, highlighting the importance of developing highly skilled R&D professionals capable of leading future technological innovation.

University leaders welcomed the expanded partnership, noting its potential to enhance postgraduate education, research, innovation, technology transfer and the development of practical solutions in strategic fields such as AI, cybersecurity, semiconductors, next-generation telecommunications, robotics and digital technologies.

Beyond scholarships, Samsung will continue investing in university laboratories, sponsoring modern teaching and research equipment, supporting research projects, and expanding funding for subjects related to AI, Big Data, the Internet of Things (IoT), multimedia and cybersecurity.

Since its launch in 2012, Samsung has invested nearly VNĐ180 billion in university partnerships, scholarships and talent development in Việt Nam. — BIZHUB