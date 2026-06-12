Market ends lower, liquidity falls sharply

HÀ NỘI — Indices finished lower on Thursday as the VN-Index failed to hold the 1,800-point psychological level.

Trading activity weakened sharply, with liquidity dropping to nearly half of the previous session, reflecting a cautious stance from investors amid ongoing index oscillation.

On the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index declined 5.1 points, down 0.28 per cent, to close at 1,798.6 points, officially moving below the 1,800 threshold after multiple swings during the day. On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also fell 1.06 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 300 points.

The VN30 basket faced stronger selling pressure than the broader market, sliding 13.69 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 1,947.28 points. The number of decliners within large-cap names was reported to outweigh gainers as 19 stocks went down and only eight ticker symbols inched higher.

A key highlight of the session was the steep liquidity contraction. Trading value on the two exchanges was reported at VNĐ11 trillion (US$418.7 million), down nearly 50 per cent versus the prior session.

Vinhomes (VHM) was the largest drag on the VN-Index, pulling it down by close to 2 points. Other large-cap names that contributed to the decline included Vietjet Aviation (VJC), Hoa Phat Group (HPG), Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG), FPT Corporation (FPT), BIDV (BID) and LPBank (LPB).

Cushioning the market's losses, Vietnam Rubber Group (GVR) continued to be the standout support, contributing more than 1.2 points to the VN-Index. Additional names providing support included Kinh Bac City Group (KBC), Sabeco (SAB), Sacombank (STB), Baoviet Holdings (BVH) and Thanh Thanh Cong - Bien Hoa (SBT).

Banking stocks' performances showed strong divergence. Sacombank (STB) rose nearly 1 per cent, MBBank (MBB) gained 0.2 per cent and Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VIB) increased 0.31 per cent, while many other large banks like HDBank (HDB), Sahabank (SHB), Techcombank (TCB), Vietinbank (CTG), BID, Eximbank (EIB) and VPBank (VPB) were down 0.3-1.2 per cent.

Also adding pressure to the market, foreign investors continued to be net sellers on the main exchanges. They net sold more than VNĐ504.5 billion on HoSE and VNĐ4.52 billion on HNX. — BIZHUB/VNS