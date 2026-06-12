Việt Nam participates in WTO review of Uruguay's trade policy

GENEVA — Việt Nam's Permanent Mission in Geneva attended the sixth Trade Policy Review of Uruguay at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) headquarters on June 10 and delivered a statement at the meeting.

In its remarks, a Vietnamese representative commended Uruguay for maintaining its status as a high-income economy, with GDP per capita exceeding US$22,000 in 2024 and an average unemployment rate of 7.5 per cent in 2025 despite global uncertainties and disruptions.

These achievements have been underpinned by sound domestic economic and institutional policies as well as the country's digital transformation efforts.

Việt Nam also welcomed Uruguay's active engagement in the multilateral trading system as a founding member of the WTO.

Uruguay has ratified the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, joined the Multi-Party Interim Appeal Arbitration Arrangement (MPIA) and contributed to Joint Statement Initiatives (JSIs) on e-commerce and micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

Regarding bilateral trade, Việt Nam noted that two-way trade reached $268.4 million in 2025, up 58.4 per cent from the previous year. In December 2025, Việt Nam and the Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR), of which Uruguay is a member, announced their intention to formally launch negotiations on a free trade agreement in the near future.

On the occasion, Việt Nam expressed its desire to further strengthen economic and trade cooperation with Uruguay on the basis of mutual benefit and shared development. — VNA/VNS