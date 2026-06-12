Việt Nam considers investigation into Chinese prestressed steel bar imports

HÀ NỘI — The Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (Trav), under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, has received a complete and valid petition requesting the initiation of an anti-dumping investigation into prestressed steel bars imported from China.

According to Trav, the petition was submitted by companies representing the domestic industry, alleging that imports of prestressed steel bars from China are being dumped into the Vietnamese market and requesting the application of anti-dumping measures.

The investigating authority has confirmed that the petition submitted by the petitioning parties is complete and valid in accordance with Việt Nam’s trade remedy regulations.

Within 45 days from the date the petition is confirmed as complete and valid, the investigating authority will assess the petition and submit its findings to the Minister of Industry and Trade for consideration on whether to initiate a formal investigation.

The investigating authority stated that, to facilitate its assessment and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of businesses, domestic producers and traders of like products are requested to provide information on their operations, including company details, design capacity and production output of prestressed steel bars during the 2021–25 period, as well as their views on the case and any other documents or evidence they consider relevant to the investigation.

Việt Nam is currently implementing a range of trade remedy measures on various imported steel products to protect domestic manufacturers.

At present, Việt Nam imposes anti-dumping duties ranging from 23.1 per cent to 27.83 per cent on hot-rolled steel imports from China. These duties will remain in effect for five years, starting from July last year.

In April this year, the Ministry of Industry and Trade applied provisional anti-circumvention measures against hot-rolled steel products originating from China with widths greater than 1,880 mm and less than or equal to 2,300 mm, aimed at preventing the evasion of existing trade remedy measures. — BIZHUB/VNS