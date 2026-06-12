High-risk goods must have traceability registered before entering market from July

HÀ NỘI — Products classified as high-risk will be required to have traceability information registered and verified before entering the market from July 1 under a new circular issued by the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

Under Circular 31/2026/TT-BCT, businesses must register product identities and traceability data through the ministry's VeriGoods platform or through their own systems connected to VeriGoods.

The ministry said the regulations aim to strengthen oversight of product origins, improve market transparency and better protect consumers.

Under Decree 37/2026/NĐ-CP, goods are classified into high-, medium- and low-risk categories. High-risk products are those with a high likelihood of causing serious harm if not properly managed. Sectoral ministries determine which products fall into this category, including food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and medical devices.

Required traceability information includes product names, origin, images, manufacturers or distributors, brands, production batch numbers, expiry dates and applicable quality standards. Importers must also provide information on importing entities and authorised distributors in Việt Nam where applicable.

The ministry has established VeriGoods (verigoods.vn) as a centralised platform for receiving, storing and managing traceability data.

According to the ministry, the system has verified more than one million product codes since late 2025.

Consumers can access basic product information free of charge through the platform and report inaccurate or misleading information to authorities.

While the requirements are mandatory for high-risk products, businesses in other sectors may participate voluntarily and, if compliant, display a "green tick" certification on products, packaging and e-commerce platforms.

From January 1, 2027, products covered by the regulation must complete all traceability requirements before being placed on the market. The ministry said traceability codes may be suspended if violations or safety risks are detected. — BIZHUB/VNS