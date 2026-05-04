Việt Nam target U17 Asian Cup quarter-final

Football

HÀ NỘI — Recent regional success has given Việt Nam a strong push as they aim for a top-eight finish at the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026, which would secure them a place at the FIFA U17 World Cup for the first time.

The decision to expand the U17 World Cup to 48 teams from 2025 gives Asia eight slots. This means that all continental quarter-finalists will qualify, creating a great opportunity for more teams, including Việt Nam, to join the global tournament.

Previously, Việt Nam were on the brink of a historic breakthrough. They drew with powerhouses Japan and Australia before the decisive match against the UAE.

A win would have meant history for Việt Nam, and they led the UAE 1-0 until the 87th minute. But a late equaliser in the last minutes shattered their World Cup dream, dropping to last place in the group and failing to qualify for the quarter-finals.

"Football always has unexpected twists and turns at the last minutes," coach Cristiano Roland told reporters.

"We prepared very carefully for that important match. The players did everything they could but it's a pity we couldn't go further."

This year's tournament in Qatar will have nine slots for teams from Asia. If Việt Nam finish in second place in Group C or be the best third-placed team, their dreams will come true.

Drawing on experience from the previous tournament, Roland told his players a one-goal lead was never a safe gap. He urged them to speed up, launch continuous attacks, and remain focused until the end of each match. That philosophy secured the Southeast Asian championship.

The same tactic will also be required in the Jeddah competition, which will be held on May 5-23.

Meet the teams

Việt Nam will first play Yemen while South Korea will face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the other match on May 6 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.

Yemen, the 2002 runners-up, will make their ninth finals appearance after finishing as Group B winners with a perfect record of five wins in qualification. It will be their fifth consecutive appearance in the continental competition with their best result of runners-up in 2002.

Despite South Korea's status as one of the continent's top sides, the Asian U17 Cup has not proven to be a happy hunting ground and they will be planning an all-out assault for the 2026 title.

The two-time winners in 1986 and 2002 secured their place in the finals by finishing in the top four in 2025. The team have qualified for the semi-finals of the last three editions.

The UAE's initial target is to advance to the quarter-finals and secure a place at the World Cup.

Their best finish was second place in 1990. They qualified for back-to-back editions for the first time since 2008 and 2010. Last year, the team advanced to the quarter-finals.

Việt Nam have more modest achievements compared to their rivals. It is their 10th involvement and a place in the top four in 2000 is their best showing.

Their form from the qualifiers – which saw them top their group with five wins, 30 goals scored and none conceded – and the ASEAN championship trophy – which featured their unbeaten streak with four wins, 19 goals netted and one conceded – will be carried into the finals. — VNS

