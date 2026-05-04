Hà Nội Party Secretary urges key projects acceleration ahead of rainy season

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Party Secretary Trần Đức Thắng has asked relevant departments to focus on resolving obstacles, particularly regarding land clearance, procedures and materials, to ensure the progress of infrastructure projects.

He inspected the progress of several key projects for drainage, transport and environmental treatment on Sunday afternoon.

The inspected projects included the Mễ Trì reservoir project (also known as Đồng Bông 2 Lake); the Phú Đô regulatory lake project; the investment project to construct the Thăng Long Avenue expressway section connecting National Highway 21 to the Hà Nội-Hòa Bình expressway; the Vietnam National University, Hà Nội at Hòa Lạc; the Seraphin waste-to-energy plant project; and related projects at the Xuân Sơn solid waste treatment area.

At the project sites, Thắng commended the efforts of departments, sectors, investors and contractors in overcoming difficulties to accelerate the construction works.

Regarding the Phú Đô regulatory lake project, the municipal Party Secretary emphasised that this was an emergency construction project with the function of preventing flooding right in the rainy season this year. Therefore, all related tasks must be carried out with an urgent spirit to meet the immediate anti-flooding requirements in the area.

He directed the locality to urgently complete land clearance for the remaining area before the middle of this month.

Thắng also instructed relevant sectors to promptly develop mechanisms and policies to utilise excavated soil volumes eligible for reuse at the regulatory lakes, facilitating contractors to accelerate progress.

At the Mễ Trì reservoir-Đồng Bông 2 Lake project, Thắng required the investor and contractor to fulfil their commitments: completing the lake bed by May 10; and finishing the landscaping and lakeside walkway by the end of next month.

For the Thăng Long Avenue expressway construction project, from National Highway 21 to the Hà Nội-Hòa Bình Expressway, to ensure progress, the city's Party leader directed the investor and contractor to strive to open the route by the end of next month.

Regarding the AMACCAO-Thành Công waste treatment and power generation plant project, he proposed concerned agencies to soon complete investment procedures in accordance with regulations, aiming for the city to have an additional waste treatment and power generation plant by mid-2027.

On the proposal for environmental treatment at the Xuân Sơn landfill, Thắng stated that waste treatment at the landfill aligned with the city's goals for a green, clean and beautiful environment.

The city supports this initiative and assigns the municipal People's Committee along with relevant departments to guide the procedures.

He also urged the AMACCAO Group to continue focusing on improving workers' quality of life while absolutely maintaining a green, clean and beautiful environment during plant operations.

Following the on-site inspection, the requirements for key projects are to continue accelerating progress, ensuring quality, safety, and investment efficiency.

In particular, works related to drainage, flood prevention, transport connectivity, and environmental treatment must promptly resolve bottlenecks, meet committed milestones, contributing to improving the capital's infrastructure quality and residents' living standards. — VNS