Aviation stands out globally amid passenger growth Air passenger numbers rise 18% despite global upheaval

HÀ NỘI — In the first four months of the year, the global aviation industry has struggled to cope amid a fuel storm triggered by the Middle East conflict.

Though not spared from the crisis vortex, Việt Nam's aviation sector has still recorded highly impressive growth results.

According to statistics from the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV), the total number of passengers passing through airports in the first four months reached over 46 million, an increase of nearly 18 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Of these, international passengers totalled 19 million (up over 22 per cent), while domestic passengers exceeded 27 million (up 15 per cent).

Cargo throughput at airports during the four months amounted to 616,000 tonnes, up 17 per cent from the same period last year.

Notably, Vietnamese airlines transported nearly 21 million passengers, a 12 per cent rise compared to the same period last year.

Among them, international passengers reached about seven million (up over six per cent), and domestic passengers about 14 million (up 15 per cent). Domestic airlines' cargo transport volume exceeded 155,000 tonnes, up more than three per cent from the same period last year.

Compared to the global average, Việt Nam's aviation growth rate from the start of the year has been rated as explosive.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), global air passenger traffic through the end of last year rose by an average of just four per cent year-on-year with the same period last year, while Việt Nam's aviation sector saw nearly 18 per cent growth, 4.5 times higher.

For the international passenger segment, IATA recorded an average increase of 3.9 per cent, whereas Việt Nam's market surged 22 per cent thanks to the sustained boom in international tourism.

For domestic passengers, the world saw a 4.2 per cent rise – Việt Nam achieved 15 per cent growth, driven by sustained double-digit domestic travel demand, especially during the peak Lunar New Year holiday this year.

Air cargo transport growth (17 per cent) was nearly seven times the global average (2.4 per cent). This was due to strong performance in exports and e-commerce.

Despite the high passenger growth rates, domestic airlines are still grappling with headaches over sky-high Jet A1 fuel prices.

At times last month, oil prices spiked above US$200 per barrel – three times the normal level, directly eroding airlines' profits despite strong revenue gains.

The CAAV has proposed raising the ceiling on domestic airfares and fuel surcharges to ease difficulties for airlines amid the global fuel 'storm' forecast to persist. — VNS