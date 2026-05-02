Hà Nội construction stays on track throughout holidays

|Machinery operates continuously on Võ Chí Công Street at the Thụy Phương Canal renovation site to replenish water for the Tô Lịch River and improve urban drainage.
HÀ NỘI — While the Reunification Day and May Day holiday is often one of the few quiet breaks in the capital’s annual rhythm, many of Hà Nội’s key construction sites remained brightly lit and fully active through the holiday.
Across the city, work continued around the clock on major transport and flood-control projects, from Red River bridge crossings and ring roads to drainage canals and retention lakes, as thousands of engineers and workers stayed on site to maintain progress.
Contractors used the holiday period to accelerate construction while traffic volumes were lower, allowing materials to be transported more easily, work to be organised more efficiently and disruption to residents kept to a minimum.
At the Thụy Phương Canal renovation project on Võ Chí Công Street, machinery operated continuously to support water replenishment for the Tô Lịch River and improve urban drainage. The project has reached nearly 70 per cent of completion, with contractors deploying 25 work fronts and maintaining continuous three-shift, four-team operations through the holiday.
Elsewhere, work continued at the Yên Nghĩa 1 retention lake, the Mễ Trì–Đồng Bông 2 lake project, the Trống Đồng Stadium site, the grade-separated junction between Ring Road 3.5 and Thăng Long Boulevard, and drainage works along Ring Road 2.5.
Construction crews also remained on duty at major bridge projects, including Tứ Liên, Thượng Cát and Trần Hưng Đạo. At Thượng Cát Bridge, contractors are aiming to complete the bridge pier platform by June 30 and close the span by September 20.
According to construction units, the holiday offered a valuable window to speed up progress, with lighter traffic helping improve site access and construction efficiency while reducing the impact on daily urban life. VNS
|The Thụy Phương Canal renovation project has reached nearly 70 per cent completion, with contractors maintaining round-the-clock work through the April 30–May 1 holiday.
|Excavators, bulldozers and trucks work at the Mễ Trì–Đồng Bông 2 retention lake project site.
|Hundreds of workers and machines remain active at the Trống Đồng Stadium construction site during the holiday.
|Rollers and excavators operate continuously at the grade-separated junction project between Ring Road 3.5 and Thăng Long Boulevard.
|Construction continues through the holiday at the Tứ Liên Bridge site in Hồng Hà Ward.
|Drainage works are accelerated along Ring Road 2.5 in Cầu Giấy Ward, Hà Nội.
|Contractors aim to complete the bridge pier platform of Thượng Cát Bridge by June 30 and close the span by September 20.
|Workers build the foundation of Thượng Cát Bridge during the April 30–May 1 holiday.
|Workers reinforce the banks of Yên Nghĩa 1 retention lake during the April 30–May 1 holiday.
|Contractors say the holiday offers a valuable window to accelerate progress as lighter traffic improves logistics and reduces disruption to residents.
|Contractors say the holiday offers a valuable window to accelerate progress as lighter traffic improves logistics and reduces disruption to residents.
|Supporting infrastructure works at Trần Hưng Đạo Bridge are being accelerated.
|Supporting infrastructure works at Trần Hưng Đạo Bridge are being accelerated.