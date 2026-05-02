Hà Nội construction stays on track throughout holidays

HÀ NỘI — While the Reunification Day and May Day holiday is often one of the few quiet breaks in the capital’s annual rhythm, many of Hà Nội’s key construction sites remained brightly lit and fully active through the holiday.

Across the city, work continued around the clock on major transport and flood-control projects, from Red River bridge crossings and ring roads to drainage canals and retention lakes, as thousands of engineers and workers stayed on site to maintain progress.

Contractors used the holiday period to accelerate construction while traffic volumes were lower, allowing materials to be transported more easily, work to be organised more efficiently and disruption to residents kept to a minimum.

At the Thụy Phương Canal renovation project on Võ Chí Công Street, machinery operated continuously to support water replenishment for the Tô Lịch River and improve urban drainage. The project has reached nearly 70 per cent of completion, with contractors deploying 25 work fronts and maintaining continuous three-shift, four-team operations through the holiday.

Elsewhere, work continued at the Yên Nghĩa 1 retention lake, the Mễ Trì–Đồng Bông 2 lake project, the Trống Đồng Stadium site, the grade-separated junction between Ring Road 3.5 and Thăng Long Boulevard, and drainage works along Ring Road 2.5.

Construction crews also remained on duty at major bridge projects, including Tứ Liên, Thượng Cát and Trần Hưng Đạo. At Thượng Cát Bridge, contractors are aiming to complete the bridge pier platform by June 30 and close the span by September 20.

According to construction units, the holiday offered a valuable window to speed up progress, with lighter traffic helping improve site access and construction efficiency while reducing the impact on daily urban life. VNS