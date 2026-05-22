Việt Nam, EU promote substantive, effective economic cooperation

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam and the European Union (EU) should further deepen their economic and trade ties in a substantive and effective manner, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyễn Hồng Diên said while receiving a delegation from the European Chamber of Commerce in Việt Nam (EuroCham) led by its Chairman Bruno Jaspaert in Hà Nội on Friday.

Diên noted that after more than 35 years of cooperation and partnership, Việt Nam–EU relations have continued to develop strongly and steadily. The implementation of the EU–Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) in recent years has significantly helped elevate bilateral trade ties to a new level.

He highlighted that the two sides upgraded their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in January 2026, making Việt Nam the first ASEAN country to establish the highest-level relationship with the EU.

The EU is currently Việt Nam's fourth-largest trading partner and fifth-biggest foreign investor globally, he said, stressing that Việt Nam particularly values the strategic role and position of the EU – the world's third-largest economy and a pioneer in promoting sustainable development, green transition, the circular economy, digital transformation, just energy transition and free trade.

According to the NA Vice Chairman, Việt Nam is entering a new development phase with a strong determination to pursue institutional reforms, accelerate digital transformation and green transition, and promote science, technology and innovation-driven growth to achieve its long-term national development goals for 2030 and 2045, including double-digit growth in the near future.

The NA always attaches importance to improving institutional frameworks and building a comprehensive, transparent and development-enabling legal environment to support both domestic and foreign businesses, including European enterprises operating in Việt Nam, he affirmed.

To effectively implement the Việt Nam–EU Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Diên called on the EU Ambassador to Việt Nam and the EuroCham Chairman to promote exchanges and visits by business delegations from both sides to explore investment and business opportunities, helping bring bilateral economic and trade relations into greater depth and effectively implement the EVFTA.

Việt Nam welcomes European enterprises investing in hi-tech industries, green growth, renewable energy, transport and environmental infrastructure, smart cities and the maritime economy, he stated.

The official also called for support to promote the remaining six EU member states' early ratification of the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), saying the deal will help create a comprehensive breakthrough in bilateral investment cooperation, similar to the impressive outcomes achieved under the EVFTA.

He proposed the European Commission (EC) soon remove its "yellow card" warning against Vietnamese seafood exports after recognising Việt Nam's efforts in combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

EuroCham should also step up activities to support Vietnamese businesses in complying with new EU regulations such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and the Deforestation Regulation while providing maximum assistance for Việt Nam in terms of capital, technology, and human resources training to jointly protect the environment and climate, and promote green and sustainable development, the host went on.

Diên asked both sides to strengthen cooperation in responding to global challenges, with priority given to the effective implementation of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) between Việt Nam and the International Partners Group, including the EU.

For his part, EuroCham Chairman Bruno Jaspaert praised Việt Nam's efforts and progress in institutional reforms and improving the legal environment for investors and businesses.

He called for continued support from the Government, NA, and competent authorities in Việt Nam for European enterprises.

EuroCham Vice Chairman Jean-Jacques Bouflet said the EU is ready to assist Việt Nam in finance and technology to help the country achieve fast and sustainable growth. In particular, with the EU's Global Gateway initiative, the bloc is ready to invest in infrastructure, smart connectivity, green transition and the circular economy.

The EuroCham delegation emphasised that the increased sharing of experiences and best practices in lawmaking and enforcement between the two sides will benefit regulatory agencies, citizens and businesses. — VNA/VNS