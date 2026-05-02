Body of Korean national found after SUP incident in HCM City reservoir

HCM CITY — Authorities in HCM City recovered the body of a 65-year-old South Korean man on Saturday after more than a day of search efforts following his disappearance while stand up paddleboarding on Đá Đen (Black Rock) Lake.

The victim, identified as K.H.S., was found about 500m from the southern bank, according to local officials.

He was reportedly the director of a company operating in an industrial park in the area.

Initial reports said the man had gone to the lake in Kim Long Commune with a Vietnamese friend on Friday morning for a paddleboarding trip.

While returning to shore, the friend noticed that he had gone missing and immediately alerted authorities.

Local police coordinated with firefighting and rescue forces to launch a search operation shortly after receiving the report.

The effort continued for over 24 hours before the body was located in the middle of the lake.

Authorities have transported the body ashore and are carrying out forensic procedures to determine the cause of death in accordance with regulations.

Further investigation is under way.

Đá Đen reservoir covers an area of around 250 hectares, bordering Kim Long, Ngã Giao and Tân Thành Ward. At weekends, locals and visitors often come here to camp, fish and go stand-up paddleboarding (SUP). — VNS