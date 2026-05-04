Early career guidance gains ground in Đà Nẵng as public high school admissions pressure mounts

ĐÀ NẴNG — Amid mounting pressure on public high school admissions in Đà Nẵng City, early career guidance for lower secondary students is emerging as a concern not only for the education sector, but for society at large.

As places at public high schools become increasingly limited, helping students understand their abilities and choose appropriate pathways right after Grade 9 is seen as a practical solution.

In Đà Nẵng, this shift is becoming more visible through a growing number of counselling programmes and hands-on career experiences in schools or in partnership with vocational training institutions.

No longer confined to theoretical talks, students are now directly involved in activities such as beverage-making, cooking, hospitality services and basic technical skills. Early exposure to different professions allows them to better visualise working environments and skill requirements, reducing decisions driven by impulse or peer pressure.

One notable initiative is a career counselling and experiential learning day for ninth grade students in the city's Hòa Vang Commune area. Featuring a wide range of practice-based booths, from cooking and baking to beauty care, automotive technology and refrigeration, the programme goes beyond introduction, enabling students to take part in real tasks under instructors’ guidance.

This approach provides students with a clearer understanding of each profession, helping them align career choices with their interests and capabilities.

Vice Chairman of the Hòa Vang Career Guidance Club Cáp Phi Hà said the organisation has for years collaborated with vocational schools to deliver hands-on career experiences across 11 communes.

“The goal is to help students access careers early and choose paths suited to their future,” he said.

According to Hà, career guidance has become more diverse through partnerships with multiple training institutions, introducing in-demand fields such as electrical work, automotive technology, restaurant services and beauty care.

Perceptions among both parents and students are shifting. Vocational education, once viewed with hesitation, is increasingly seen as a proactive and voluntary choice based on a child’s strengths and interests.

“Studying a vocation is now a deliberate option, rather than a fallback when academic pathways are no longer viable,” Hà noted.

Lê Thị Khánh Chi, vice principal of Ý Việt Intermediate School, said experiential events are an effective way to bring career information closer to students.

Career orientation after Grade 9 is not a lesser path, but a more suitable one for those inclined towards practical skills and early entry into the labour market, she said. With proper guidance, students can both secure employment and also build long-term career prospects.

Trần Quốc Tuấn Secondary School teacher Đặng Thị Thanh Hạnh said that experiential career activities align well with real-world demands.

Allowing students to engage directly in vocational tasks helps them better understand their own abilities and make informed decisions. Early access to a trade also enables them to develop skills, gain independence and achieve greater financial autonomy in the future.

Labour market realities further underscore the importance of this approach. Demand for technical and service workers in Đà Nẵng remains high, yet supply falls short.

Lê Tiến Hải, a lecturer at Ý Việt Intermediate School, pointed out that the culinary sector faces shortages across most positions, from interns to kitchen assistants.

This situation is mirrored in fields including automotive technology, refrigeration and beauty services, all of which require practical skills and offer rapid employment opportunities.

With tens of thousands of ninth grade students graduating each year while public high school capacity remains limited, post-secondary streaming has become inevitable.

Students have options beyond the public system, including private schools, continuing education centres or vocational pathways, such as the 9+ model. Proper guidance not only eases exam pressure, but also helps prevent unrealistic choices that can lead to disappointment, he said. — VNS