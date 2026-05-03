Fatal blast kills two at Đà Nẵng gas station

ĐÀ NẴNG — A car carrying dozens of batteries exploded and caught fire at a gas station in central Đà Nẵng City, killing two teenage passengers, with the driver telling police he panicked and did not know how to respond.

City police said they have taken statements from the driver, 24-year-old Võ Nguyễn Duy An, and the vehicle’s owner as part of an ongoing investigation.

The owner had asked An to drive the car carrying two passengers, along with a number of 24 volt batteries and accumulators stored in the trunk.

When the fire broke out, An said he was overwhelmed and unable to react.

The incident occurred at around 3.25pm on Friday, when the car, bearing licence plate 92A-265.xx and driven by An, pulled into pump No 1 at Petrolimex Gas Station No 90 in Thăng Điền Commune for refueling, just moments before an explosion erupted from the rear of the vehicle.

At the time, the car was carrying two passengers, aged 15 and 16, both from Thăng Điền Commune.

As a fuel attendant was preparing to pump gasoline, the trunk exploded, sending flames rapidly engulfing the vehicle.

Station staff, residents and on-site responders rushed to use fire extinguishers and eventually managed to bring the blaze under control after about 15 minutes.

However, when authorities approached the vehicle, the two passengers inside the car had both died.

Investigators said the car was transporting approximately 20 to 25 units of batteries along with nine fully charged batteries that are used in electric toy vehicles.

Preliminary assessments suggest the fire may be linked to these items.

The vehicle was destroyed in the blaze and a fuel pump at the station was also severely damaged.

Police said the investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the explosion. — VNS