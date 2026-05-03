AI law concerns

It's been a while since the Law on Artificial Intelligence came into effect but businesses still aren't sure how to comply. They are looking for more guidance on some of the law's requirements, including AI risk classification and labelling.
While lactation rooms have begun to appear in some workplaces, they remain uncommon in public-sector institutions. The academy’s initiative of the Âu Cơ Room demonstrates a flexible approach that aligns policy with real-world needs.
A technical completion for traffic on the Thuận An sea-crossing bridge was inaugurated in celebration of the country’s Reunification Day, offering smooth connections across key economic zones and coastal tourism destinations in the heritage city.
Vũng Tàu in HCM City, which holds the title of Asia’s Leading Beach Destination 2025 by the World Travel Awards, welcomed nearly 80,000 arrivals on April 30, the start of the four-day national holiday break.
The sky over HCM City lit up in spectacular displays of fireworks launched simultaneously from eight locations across the city on April 30 night, celebrating the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2026).