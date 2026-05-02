Well rescue in HCM City orchard saves trapped victim after 35-metre descent

HCM CITY — Rescue officers saved a conscious but distressed victim trapped at the bottom of a 35-metre well in HCM City after navigating more than a kilometre of dense orchard on foot to reach the site.

The Fire Fighting and Rescue Team of Zone 23, under the Fire Prevention, Fighting and Rescue Police Division of HCM City Police, mobilised 10 officers and soldiers along with equipment after receiving the alert. As the incident site was far from the main road and specialist vehicles could not gain access, personnel had to carry their equipment on foot through more than a kilometre of dense orchards to reach the scene.

The victim was conscious but in a state of panic, trapped in a confined space with a risk of oxygen deficiency. The rescue team used a ladder as an anchor point, established a pulley system and sent an officer directly down the well to reach the victim, while providing reassurance and supplying oxygen.

After more than an hour, at 3.48pm, the victim was brought safely to the surface and handed over to their family, with medical personnel continuing to provide care.

A representative of the functional forces said conducting rescues in confined spaces at great depths requires specialist training, strong composure and the ability to respond flexibly when dedicated equipment is limited. — VNS