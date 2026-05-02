Hà Nội records over 4,300 traffic violations during April 30–May 1 holiday

HÀ NỘI – Traffic police in Hà Nội processed 4,358 violation cases between April 28 and May 2, as the capital recorded a high number of offences across road, rail and waterway sectors despite generally stable public order during the April 30–May 1 holiday.

Authorities temporarily impounded 1,387 vehicles, revoked 59 driving licences and deducted points in 522 cases, according to the Hà Nội Traffic Police Department.

Drink-driving accounted for 1,095 cases – about one quarter of all violations. Many involved high alcohol levels, and officers reported that some drivers attempted to evade checkpoints by turning their vehicles around upon spotting patrols, causing disorder and creating collision hazards.

Failure to wear a helmet was recorded in 1,134 cases, indicating that compliance with basic safety rules has yet to improve significantly. Illegal stopping and parking accounted for 1,065 cases on roads and 81 in railway areas, affecting traffic order particularly in central districts and at city entry points. Speeding offences numbered 243.

Throughout the holiday, officers maintained full staffing and conducted continuous patrols on gateway routes, major arterial roads, bus and railway stations, ferry terminals, river routes, and tourist sites. Breath-testing was carried out around the clock, including during night-time and early morning hours when violations tend to increase.

The department said strict enforcement – particularly on drink-driving – helped curb accidents and maintain order over the holiday period, but added that building a safe traffic environment ultimately depends on voluntary compliance from every road user. — VNS